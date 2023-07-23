Tim Scott turns heads with donors and early state voters





He is rising in the polls and turning heads in Iowa and New Hampshire, behind heavy ad spending that is whetting voters’ appetite for an optimistic, positive leader in a dark political moment.

He has experience, a compelling personal history and a campaign war chest that gives him the power to stay in a Republican primary that so far has been a two-way race. And among Republican voters, he’s the candidate everyone seems to like.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is perfectly positioned to seize the moment if former President Donald Trump crumbles under the weight of his criminal cases or if the challenge from Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida evaporates.

The only question is whether either time will come.

Mr. Scotts’ growing popularity in early primary states has made him a contender in the still-young primary campaign and in the eyes of current and potential supporters, and donors a possible alternative to Mr. DeSantis, who is seen as an alternative to Mr. Trump.

Andy Sabin, a wealthy metals magnate who has switched his allegiance from Mr DeSantis to Mr Scott and is hosting a fundraiser for three dozen wealthy donors in the Hamptons next month, spoke of his frustration with the frontrunners and said he hoped other members of the donor class would join him in supporting Mr Scott. Potential donors, Sabin said, all want to see what it’s all about.

They are disenchanted with Trump and DeSantis, he said. And the others, I saw very little momentum.

Since entering the race in May, Mr Scotts’ position has slowly slipped into Iowa and New Hampshire. A University of New Hampshire poll of likely voters released Tuesday found him in third place among state primary voters with 8% of the vote, ahead of former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, both of whom focused intensely on the state.

He’s also third in recent Iowa polls at about 7% and a few national polls have shown him as the second choice for many supporters of Mr. Trump or Mr. DeSantis, though that comes at a time when primary voters uncommitting to Mr. Trump are often considering multiple candidates.

Mr Scott’s strength in the early states has caught the eye of other potential donors, including billionaire cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, who met Mr Scott in South Carolina this month. In August, Scott will fundraise in at least five states, including Colorado, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Although he hasn’t been as prominent on the campaign trail as his rivals, Scott and his allied groups have invested heavily in Iowa and New Hampshire, spending $32 million running ads through January 2024 more than any other Republican candidate or group on the airwaves, according to tracking firm AdImpact. Mr. Scott is the only Republican candidate to have booked advertising time this far in advance.

Supporters of Mr. Scotts say his positive campaign message and general appeal stand in contrast to primary frontrunners. The highest-ranking black Republican, he is running on a unique history in America as a candidate and senator with roots in a low-income Charleston community.

Yet although Mr. Scott has shown some momentum in early states, including his home state, Republican voters have yet to flock to him in droves, and he is still relatively unknown nationally.

A Quinnipiac University poll of voters nationwide found him tied with Mr. Christie in the primary among likely Republican voters, behind Ms. Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who tied for third. And while he’s well-liked in early primary states, more than half of Republican voters polled nationally said they don’t know enough about him to have an opinion.

Alex Stroman, the former executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party, acknowledged the problem but said it was solvable. I think the more people are introduced to Tim Scott, the more they’re going to like Tim Scott, he said. The problem is that it is a crowded primary.

Asked at a town hall in New Hampshire on Tuesday how voters should cope with such a crowded field, Scott said he expected the field to shrink fairly quickly by the time voters cast their ballots in the February primary election.

The first opportunity to pitch to a national audience will be the August 23 Republican debate. Mr. Scotts’ campaign manager, Jennifer DeCasper, said recently that Mr. Scott had met the donor and polling thresholds to be on the debate stage. Mr. Scott, who raised more than $6 million in the second quarter, has more than $20 million in the bank, one of the primary’s biggest war chests and enough, Ms. DeCasper argued, to keep his campaign afloat through the Iowa caucuses and the first three state primaries.

Ultimately, contestants can post any number they want, she said. But the name of the game is how much real money you have on hand that’s available for use in the Republican primary.

On Tuesday, Trust in the Mission PAC, a group supporting Mr. Scott, announced it would spend $40 million on broadcast and digital advertising in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, a mammoth expenditure that far exceeds the spending of any other GOP candidate and could eventually reshape it.

The PAC spending reflects a huge gamble on raising Mr. Scotts’ profile, especially as he maintains a relatively limited presence on the campaign trail: He’s relegated his time in the early primary states this month to the few days a week he’s not in the Senate. The group has already spent more than 7 million dollars in advertisements during the summer; the purchase of 40 million dollars will start from September. It also helps fund a small field operation of about a dozen paid staff and 100 canvassers in early primary states.

One challenge Mr. Scott still faces is presenting a political message that separates him from the rest of the Republican primary field. Its ads in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina are biographical, and some touch on national security, warning of the threat China could pose, while others take on cultural issues, criticizing Democrats’ education policies and views on race.

But trying to appeal to a broad spectrum of Republican voters without alienating key parts of the parties’ primary electorate has proven difficult.

Terry Amann, an Iowa pastor who has met with most Republican candidates, said Scott needed to articulate a stronger political plan to connect with conservative evangelicals who could decide caucuses in January. Although the senators’ conservative message and frequent biblical allusions have endeared him to many denominational Republican voters, Mr. Amann said, Mr. Scott has not been clear about his position on abortion restrictions.

If you’re the candidate who stands out on faith, there are some issues that I think are worth addressing, and this is one of them, he said. That would be my challenge for him if he wants to stand out from the rest of the pack.

With just over a month until the first debate and six months until the Iowa caucuses, Mr. Scotts’ campaign still sees an opening to refine its message and shore up more voters. Yet as he tries to outplay Mr. DeSantis, the biggest challenge will be snatching the support of more than half of Republican primary voters from Mr. Trump.

These campaigns, the candidates, need to understand what they want voters to know about them, said Dave Carney, a seasoned Republican strategist from New Hampshire.

Mr. Scott, because of his background, has a unique story to tell, which may get people listening a little, Mr. Carney said. It’s a great advantage.

But, he added, the goal isn’t just to get their interest, you have to close the deal.

You have to sell the business.

Ruth Igielnik contributed reporting.

