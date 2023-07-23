Palace Explained Video of Paspampres Pulling Bengkulu North Regent’s Arm





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Bey Machmudin’s Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat has explained the viral video showing a member of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) pulling the arm of Regent Mian from North Bengkulu during President Joko Widodo’s visit there. According to Bey, the incident was caused by Regent Mian accidentally blocking the movement of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. “The Paspampres’ efforts were carried out because Regent Mian unwittingly obstructed the movement of First Lady Iriana who was walking behind him,” Bey said in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday. Previously, a video circulated of a member of Paspampres pulling Regent Mian’s arm from North Bengkulu to keep his distance from President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana. The incident happened at Purwodadi Market, Arga Makmur District, North Bengkulu Regency on Friday, July 21, 2023, when Regent Mian of North Bengkulu accompanied President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana to visit the market. According to Bey, a Paspampres reflexively pulled the regent’s arm from North Bengkulu to keep his distance so as not to endanger the footsteps of the president and first lady who were surrounded by the public. Bey said what the Paspampres actually did was pull them up, then kiss them and whisper to the Regent that his move accidentally nearly hit Ibu Iriana. “The moment the Regent kissed was not caught on camera, so what was seen was only when the Paspampres appeared to be pulling forcefully to keep their distance,” Bey said. On the other hand, according to Bey, the Regent of North Bengkulu actually expressed his gratitude for how quickly the Paspampres pulled him out so that he was saved from crashing into the First Lady due to crowd pressure.

