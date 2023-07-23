



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received a major political blow on Friday as the ruling Tories suffered bruises in two key by-elections but avoided a full cleanout as the party retained former boss Boris Johnson’s seat in London. Thursday’s three-way by-election was widely touted as a bulletin on Britain’s 43-year-old India leaders managing the economy and wider prospects as party leader ahead of the general election, due in the second half of 2024. The Conservatives’ narrow victory in the suburban seat of Uxbridge, which they won by 495 votes, spared Sunak the humiliation of being the first prime minister in 55 years to lose three by-elections in one night. Tory Steve Tuckwell, roughly holding on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Johnsons seat, until he resigned following a parliamentary inquiry into the party’s doorstep inquiry last month, was the only good news for the party. Visiting Uxbridge shortly after the results on Friday morning, Sunak said victory there showed the upcoming general election was not a done deal. Asked what the defeats meant for his party, Sunak replied: The message I take away is that we have to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for the people. on working people’s priorities with an ambitious and practical plan to deliver, said Labor leader Keir Starmer. With the big win, his 25-year-old namesake, Keir Mather, overtook Indian-born Labor MP Nadia Whittome as the so-called baby of the House to become the youngest Member of Parliament. It will be a long wait, however, for him to take his seat in the House of Commons, which is now in summer recess and does not resume until early September. Sarah Dyke, a Somerset councilor with a farming background, won a spectacular victory by winning 21,187 votes, with Conservative Faye Purbrick a distant second in second place with 10,179 votes.

