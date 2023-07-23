For Trump and his allies, the outcome of the Georgia election inquiry is approaching





Two Donald J. Trump indictments are already on the books, but the outcome of a Georgia investigation into the former president and a number of his allies promises to be startlingly different.

While cases filed by the Manhattan District Attorney and the Justice Department have focused primarily on Mr. Trump himself, a long-running investigation into election interference by Atlanta prosecutors has cast a much wider net, with nearly 20 people already warned they could face charges.

Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney, is leading the investigation and said she will file charges by mid-August. A special grand jury that heard evidence for about seven months recommended more than a dozen people for indictment, and its foreman strongly implied in a February interview that Mr. Trump was among them.

Since special grand juries are advisory only, Ms. Willis, a Democrat, will present her case next month to a regular grand jury that can serve indictments, a process that usually takes a day or two.

Trump aides and allies whose conduct has come under scrutiny in the investigation include Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trumps former personal attorney; Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff; John Eastman, a legal architect of Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power; and Jeffrey Clark, a former top Justice Department official who sought to intervene in Georgia after the 2020 election.

There were more legal robberies in the investigation on Friday. The Trump team filed an amended motion seeking to have Ms. Willis disqualified and to dismiss the work of the special grand jury. Ural Glanville, the Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge, issued an order challenging all Fulton County judges to decide the matter and sent it to another court.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously denied a similar request by Mr. Trump’s attorneys.

The Georgia investigation, which began in February 2021, looked into whether the former president and his allies unlawfully interfered in the state’s 2020 presidential election, where Mr Trump narrowly lost to President Biden. Among other things, prosecutors considered recruiting a slate of alternate presidential voters, even after Georgia’s results were recertified by Republican leaders in the state.

They also reviewed phone calls Mr. Trump made to pressure state officials after the election, including one in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he needed to find 11,780 votes more than Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s margin of victory in the state.

Due to the logistics of bringing such a high-profile case, Ms. Willis has telegraphed a timeline for any charges she might bring. In May, she took the unusual step of telling most of her staff to work remotely for the first three weeks of August, and she asked judges at a downtown Atlanta courthouse not to schedule a trial for part of that time. In a letter sent to 21 county officials, she thanked them for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Court Complex safe during this time.

Even the former president’s attorneys are treating an indictment in Georgia as a foregone conclusion, saying in a court filing Friday that the district attorney publicly indicated she was seeking an indictment from a regular grand jury that was convened last week.

Similar federal charges may also be forthcoming. This week Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating Mr Trump’s attempts to reverse his defeat, informed the former president that he could soon be charged. But while Mr. Trump could theoretically derail a federal case or pardon himself if re-elected president, Georgia law makes a pardon an option only five years after the end of a sentence. Getting a sentence commuted would require the approval of a state panel.

Racketeering charges were raised as an option from the early days of the Georgia case. In an interview with The New York Times more than two years ago, when the investigation was just beginning, Ms Willis raised the possibility of using such charges, with which she has long experience.

Whenever people hear the word racketeering, they think of The Godfather, she said, before explaining that charges under Georgia’s version of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act could apply in a number of areas where corrupt businesses operate.

If you have various overt acts for an unlawful purpose, she said at the time, I think you can make it happen.

A number of prominent Trump advisers could face considerable legal exposure in the case, based on a review of court records and interviews with dozens of attorneys connected to the investigation. Chief among them is Mr Giuliani, who has previously been told he is a likely target for prosecution in Georgia.

In the weeks following the 2020 election, Mr. Giuliani peddled false conspiracy theories during hearings before state lawmakers about secret suitcases of Democratic ballots and corrupt voting machines. He told members of the state House of Representatives: You cannot certify Georgia in good faith.

Mr Meadows was ordered to give evidence to the special grand jury last year after losing a legal battle in South Carolina. In December 2020, he made a surprise visit to Cobb County, Georgia, to try to see an election audit that was underway there. He also spoke to Frances Watson, Mr Raffensperger’s chief investigator, a day before Mr Trump called Ms Watson and spoke about the dropped ballots and the need for a signature check in rambling conversation.

And in court filings, prosecutors said Mr. Meadows organized and participated in Mr. Trump’s call to Mr. Raffensperger.

The conduct of a number of lawyers who advised Mr. Trump in the aftermath of the election has also come under scrutiny in Georgia, including Mr. Eastman, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.

Additionally, Ms. Willis and her staff took a keen interest in Mr. Clark’s conduct, although the Department of Justice blocked their efforts to get him to testify. After the 2020 election, Mr. Clark attempted to circumvent Justice Department leadership and made false statements in a draft letter to Georgia lawmakers regarding the department’s findings regarding the election results. In the letter, he also urged the legislature to take action to help Mr. Trump in his efforts to stay in power.

More senior Justice Department officials eventually blocked him from sending the letter; Mr. Clark also failed in his efforts to replace the acting U.S. attorney general in the final days of the Trump administration.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have attacked Georgia’s case in their effort to derail it before any charges are brought. It’s one thing to charge a ham sandwich, some of his lawyers said in a recent court filing. Charging the mustard-stained towel he once sat on is another.

Mr. Giuliani, entering the Atlanta courthouse nearly a year ago, said we won’t talk about it until it’s over. His attorneys said he did nothing improper in Georgia. Mr Eastman defended his conduct in an interview late last year with The Times and said he was merely a lawyer offering advice and acting in good faith.

George Terwilliger, a lawyer for Mr Meadows, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. He recently said that Mr Meadows has maintained his commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal obligation to do so.

Mr. Clark has also defended his conduct and said earlier this year that he was overruled following the 2020 election, The New York Times, etc., and the January 6 Committee.

Norman Eisen, special adviser to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, said attempts by Trump’s teams to thwart the case before any indictments would not succeed. It’s a complete show, he said. No relief will be granted.

