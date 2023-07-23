Imran Khan’s cipher drama made Pakistan laugh, says Biden adviser





ISLAMABAD: Shahid Ahmed Khan, adviser to the US President for the arts, said that America had nothing to do with Pakistan’s internal politics and that US senators wrote a general letter regarding human rights and not for the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, according to The News International.

The US President’s adviser on a Geo News program said America had nothing to do with Pakistan’s domestic politics and that Imran Khan’s number drama had made Pakistan the laughingstock of the world. He said Pakistan remains a crucial nation for the United States. It is not true that Pakistan’s relationship with China caused President Biden to ignore them, reported The News International. Shahid Ahmed Khan also said that if the US senators’ letter was so important, Pakistan would not have received aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to The News International.

The CPEC and Pakistan issues are very important to America. If infrastructure is built in Pakistan, American companies will come and invest. If China builds infrastructure in Pakistan, the United States will also benefit. The United States has established a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) cell here to assist Pakistan on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the IMF was also unhappy that the agreement reached during the government’s previous term had not been implemented, The News International reported. A cipher is a secret document that ambassadors from another country send to their country. On March 27, 2022, Khan alleged that Washington orchestrated a plan to impeach him and waved the figure at a public rally in support of his demands. The United States has time and again denied such allegations, calling them “categorically false”, Geo News reported. Earlier on Thursday, Imran called the renewed encryption controversy an attempt to disqualify him from running for office in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government. Geo News reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/imran-khans-cypher-drama-made-pakistan-laughing-stock-says-biden-adviser/articleshow/102052380.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos