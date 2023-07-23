New settlement spared Trump from one of the zillions of lawsuits he faces – Mother Jones





Fight misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Donald Trump’s daunting court schedule is a little lighter. Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime attorney-turned-antagonist, has settled a lawsuit accusing the Trump Organization of failing to pay the legal bills Cohen incurred while working as a repairman for Trump.

Lawyers for Cohen and Trump disclosed the settlement during a hearing in New York state court in Manhattan on Friday, avoiding a trial that was due to begin Monday. The terms of the agreement are not public. Both parties said in statements that the lawsuit “has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”

But Trump, of course, still faces a host of legal issues, including trials where he will have to appear in person. Here is an overview:

A lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing Trump of staggering fraud by misrepresenting the value of his assets is set to go to trial in Manhattan on October 2. that the jury did not find that Trump violated Carroll, according to the New York definition. “The jury found that Mr. Trump did in fact do just that,” Kaplan wrote.) Also in January, Trump, his company and three of his children are due to stand trial in a lawsuit alleging they fraudulently enticed investments in fictitious business ventures.

Trump will not have to attend these civil cases. And he probably won’t, because they will clash with the vital first GOP primaries. So far, Trump is not expected to file a lawsuit on Tuesday, March 5 or Super Tuesday, when 15 presidential primaries may well determine whether Trump will be the GOP nominee in 2024.

Even if Trump wins big on Super Tuesday, he will likely have to leave the campaign trail for his trial in New York, which is scheduled for March 25.

If Trump wins, he will likely have to leave the campaign trail at the end of March. His trial in New York, scheduled for falsifying business documents, is set for March 25 and is expected to last several weeks. This case stems from Trump’s alleged silent payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen said he arranged the payments to keep Daniels from going public just before the 2016 election by claiming she had sex with Trump in 2006. The former repairman is expected to testify against Trump.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled Trump’s trial for May 2024 on 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents he removed from the White House. Cannon rejected Justice Department efforts to try Trump in December as well as Trump’s request to postpone the trial until after Election Day. Cannon could further delay the trial, which is expected to last at least two weeks.

Last week, Trump revealed he had received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith suggesting the former president would likely be indicted for actions that were part of his effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat. er to deprive any person of the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege guaranteed to him by the Constitution or the laws of the United States. If Trump is indicted, prosecutors will surely seek a trial before the 2024 election, but whether they will be successful remains to be seen.

Trump’s attorneys have also said they expect the former president to be sued, along with former advisers, in a case brought by prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, which includes Atlanta. Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly preparing charges under a state racketeering law that targets Trump’s efforts to interfere with Georgia’s vote count in the 2020 election. ‘State.

Trump denies all charges against him. He has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the criminal charges he faces stem from a plot orchestrated by Biden to obstruct Trump’s presidential campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2023/07/michael-cohen-donald-trump-settlement-letitia-james-e-jean-carroll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos