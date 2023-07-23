Economy at half mast, Pakistan is losing its brain, at a record pace





By Yudhajit Shankar Das: People are deserting Pakistan and that too, in record numbers. With a crashing economy and the country experiencing record inflation, more than eight lakh Pakistanis left the country in the first six months of this year, setting a new record. Among them, one lakh were highly skilled professionals including doctors, nurses, engineers, information technology (IT) experts and accountants.

The official figures, however, may only tell half the story, as thousands more take the illegal route to Europe.

According to a report citing figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 8.32 lakh Pakistanis have left Pakistan till June this year. About 4 lakh were educated and skilled professionals.

Although Pakistan has witnessed large-scale emigration in recent years, what might be of particular concern to it are trained professionals who are leaving the country in droves.

With unemployment rising, inflation skyrocketing, the economy collapsing, political uncertainty and fundamentalism rising, the ground is most ripe for the brain drain.

MOST EMIGRANTS FROM PUNJAB TO PAKISTAN

Pakistan has witnessed increasing emigration in recent years.

Last year, about 7.65 lakh people left Pakistan. Among them, about one lakh were highly skilled professionals.

More than half of the emigrants came from Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to a report by Express Tribune, which cites data from Pakistan’s Emigration Bureau. About 27,000 came from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

The 2022 figure was three times that of 2021 when 2.25 lakh Pakistanis emigrated to other countries. In 2020, 2.8 lakh Pakistanis left the country for overseas. What to keep in mind is that 2020 and 2021 were pandemic years where travel restrictions were in place around the world.

Officially, the majority of Pakistanis migrate to West Asian countries, mainly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a 2022 Express Tribune report. Among European destinations, according to the report, the preferred choice of Pakistanis was Romania.

Unlike India, which does not allow dual citizenship, Pakistanis emigrating to another country can keep their Pakistani passport and use it for travel as well.

At least seven ministers in former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet had either dual citizenship or permanent residency from another country. This dual nationality clause has been one of the root causes of corruption in Pakistan, with funds being diverted abroad by politicians and military generals.

ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL RUIN

A political scene marred by corruption has led Pakistan’s economy to operate on borrowed money.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had approved on July 12 a rescue plan of 3 billion dollars for Pakistan, helping it not to repay its debt. The government took drastic measures to avoid an external default, which in turn harmed economic growth and employment.

The IMF, warning that Pakistan faces “unusually high” economic risks, forecast its external debt to rise to a staggering $131 billion in 2023-24 from $124 billion in 2022-23.

Inflation hits a record high of 38%. Pakistan’s currency also depreciated rapidly.

“Hundreds of thousands of young men, including highly educated people, who worry about inflation, unemployment and an uncertain economic and political situation, go abroad every year in search of employment,” an official from the Bureau of Emigration quoted by the Express Tribune said.

Remittances to Pakistan from those who have moved abroad constitute an important part of the economy of the Islamic country, but this cannot settle the trade imbalance. Historically, Pakistan’s imports have exceeded its exports. Add to that his huge military spending, which he maintained with an eye on India.

Pakistan has also lost its vision and its spirit, drifting towards Islamic fundamentalism. His obsession with India and his investment in the export of terror have also been counterproductive.

It is also because of the rise of fundamentalism that its tourist sector is in ruins.

Although a cotton-producing country, it has failed to develop its textile industry. She couldn’t even take advantage of the tech boom, like India did, and her talent went overseas.

In what reveals the dire situation that Pakistani businesses find themselves in, startup Jugnu shut down all of its core business operations last week. Jugnu, a startup that directly connects grocery stores with major suppliers and manufacturers, raised $22.5 million in funding last year.

The recent power struggle with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan defying the military establishment and its repression has added another chapter to its long history of political instability. Experts see the vice tightening on Imran Khan and he is either imprisoned or exiled to a neutral country.

Businesses and industries cannot survive, let alone thrive, amid such political uncertainty.

Seeing a bleak future, people are migrating from Pakistan in droves.

THE GREEK TRAGEDY OF PAKISTAN

Pakistan’s brain drain is most noticeable in the country’s health system, which is already in a fragile state.

“It is painful to see some of our best doctors leaving for the United States, but can we blame them? Conditions in public hospitals are often dire and health workers are paid so little,” German news outlet DW said, citing Karachi-based gynecologist Afsheen Akbar.

An experienced immigration officer working in Islamabad told DW he had never seen so many people migrating from Pakistan before.

But the official numbers might only be half the story.

There is a constant flow of illegal immigrants from the country to European countries.

On June 14, at least 350 Pakistanis were killed off Greece when an overloaded boat capsized and sank in the open sea.

The tragedy is the latest example of Pakistanis’ desperation where they pay an estimated $8,000 to be smuggled into Europe by sea after flying legally to Dubai, Egypt and Libya.

The urge to flee a tattered economy is understandable. The signs of financial stress having strained daily life and the social fabric are more than evident.

“Teachers in non-elite schools are reporting an increase in marital conflict, domestic violence and mental illness. With desperate parents working two or three jobs, children are anxious. Some have told school counselors of having suicidal thoughts,” Pakistani writer Moni Mohsin said in a Guardian opinion column in March.

Pakistan is facing a massive crisis and the desperation and disillusionment of its people is driving hundreds of thousands of people out of the country, sometimes putting their lives at risk.

