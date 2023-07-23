MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT: Boris Johnson’s dark, slimy arts smear where film claims he lied about nearly dying from Covid

Far too many people in modern politics prefer the low road and the low blow. Rather than face their opponents in a fair debate, they resort to slander and innuendo.

Unfortunately, these methods work all too often, especially with the misnamed social media weaponry rumors.

Now we have an attempt to spread a particularly nasty libel against Boris Johnson.

Those involved have suggested Mr Johnson somehow exaggerated the severity of his illness during the Covid lockdown.

They even tried to implicate BBC Gary Lineker in their villainous scheme, but to his credit Mr Lineker after being alerted by The Mail on Sunday realized his name was being exploited and backed out.

Let’s be clear. There is something particularly heinous about suggesting such a thing.

Now we have an attempt to spread a particularly nasty libel against Boris Johnson

They even tried to implicate BBC Gary Lineker in their villainous scheme, but to his credit Mr Lineker after being alerted by The Mail on Sunday realized his name was being exploited and backed out.

Mr. Johnson is not universally beloved, nor is he some sort of saint.

But the idea that he would have exaggerated a dangerous disease, for a political effect, is grotesque.

It’s not just about Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie, who were deeply distressed by her husband’s frightening symptoms.

It is an insult to the doctors and other medical personnel who deployed all their skills to pull the ex-Prime Minister while he was in danger, and who never had an interest in the matter beyond the cure of a patient, their absolute duty.

Perhaps our political discourse’s descent into sneers and name-calling has, in this case, finally reached its limit.

Perhaps, having hit rock bottom and seen how slimy and dark it is, these people will understand that it is necessary to return to basic decency. We hope so.

Politics would be boring without his personalities and hacks. Some hustle and bustle is inevitable.

But in a free democracy, your adversaries are not your enemies, and it should stay that way. Or who knows where we might end up.

Would a memorial do justice to Elizabeth II?

Some accomplishments are simply too important to be commemorated by a memorial. Some lives are so remarkable that it is particularly inappropriate to name buildings after them.

Buildings decay, often faster than reputations, and their architectural styles go out of style.

Who would want to be remembered for the bunker-like conference center named after the late monarch, which squats in the middle of Westminster?

Finding a way to commemorate the late queen is therefore going to be difficult. During an incredibly long reign, Elizabeth II made such a difference to so many people, so many institutions, so many events that it’s hard to think of an artifact, a bridge, a sculpture, an obelisk or a column that wouldn’t be too small, too mundane and too ordinary.

Finding a way to commemorate the late Queen is going to be difficult

His main achievement, namely keeping this country together at a time when it was under enormous pressure to break away and descend into conflict, is not easy to mark.

The sheer respect and love in which she was held during the last years of her life was far more powerful than the mere formal loyalty a people owe to their monarch.

The Mail on Sunday respects the ongoing search for some kind of monument, and hopes that a brilliant and popular idea will emerge.

But we won’t be surprised if the project results in a compromise that doesn’t do full justice to the great reign that so many of us remember with pride and nostalgia.

When Sir Christopher Wren, the finest architect in English history, died, he was buried inside his greatest work, St Paul’s Cathedral, in a simple grave under a plaque bearing the words: If you are looking for a monument, look around you.

Those looking for a monument to Elizabeth II should also look around, the free and peaceful nation she maintained through hard, unassuming work.