Politics
MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT: Boris Johnson’s dark, slimy arts smear where film claims he lied about nearly dying from Covid
Far too many people in modern politics prefer the low road and the low blow. Rather than face their opponents in a fair debate, they resort to slander and innuendo.
Unfortunately, these methods work all too often, especially with the misnamed social media weaponry rumors.
Now we have an attempt to spread a particularly nasty libel against Boris Johnson.
Those involved have suggested Mr Johnson somehow exaggerated the severity of his illness during the Covid lockdown.
They even tried to implicate BBC Gary Lineker in their villainous scheme, but to his credit Mr Lineker after being alerted by The Mail on Sunday realized his name was being exploited and backed out.
Let’s be clear. There is something particularly heinous about suggesting such a thing.
Now we have an attempt to spread a particularly nasty libel against Boris Johnson
They even tried to implicate BBC Gary Lineker in their villainous scheme, but to his credit Mr Lineker after being alerted by The Mail on Sunday realized his name was being exploited and backed out.
Mr. Johnson is not universally beloved, nor is he some sort of saint.
But the idea that he would have exaggerated a dangerous disease, for a political effect, is grotesque.
It’s not just about Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie, who were deeply distressed by her husband’s frightening symptoms.
It is an insult to the doctors and other medical personnel who deployed all their skills to pull the ex-Prime Minister while he was in danger, and who never had an interest in the matter beyond the cure of a patient, their absolute duty.
Perhaps our political discourse’s descent into sneers and name-calling has, in this case, finally reached its limit.
Perhaps, having hit rock bottom and seen how slimy and dark it is, these people will understand that it is necessary to return to basic decency. We hope so.
Politics would be boring without his personalities and hacks. Some hustle and bustle is inevitable.
But in a free democracy, your adversaries are not your enemies, and it should stay that way. Or who knows where we might end up.
Would a memorial do justice to Elizabeth II?
Some accomplishments are simply too important to be commemorated by a memorial. Some lives are so remarkable that it is particularly inappropriate to name buildings after them.
Buildings decay, often faster than reputations, and their architectural styles go out of style.
Who would want to be remembered for the bunker-like conference center named after the late monarch, which squats in the middle of Westminster?
Finding a way to commemorate the late queen is therefore going to be difficult. During an incredibly long reign, Elizabeth II made such a difference to so many people, so many institutions, so many events that it’s hard to think of an artifact, a bridge, a sculpture, an obelisk or a column that wouldn’t be too small, too mundane and too ordinary.
Finding a way to commemorate the late Queen is going to be difficult
His main achievement, namely keeping this country together at a time when it was under enormous pressure to break away and descend into conflict, is not easy to mark.
The sheer respect and love in which she was held during the last years of her life was far more powerful than the mere formal loyalty a people owe to their monarch.
The Mail on Sunday respects the ongoing search for some kind of monument, and hopes that a brilliant and popular idea will emerge.
But we won’t be surprised if the project results in a compromise that doesn’t do full justice to the great reign that so many of us remember with pride and nostalgia.
When Sir Christopher Wren, the finest architect in English history, died, he was buried inside his greatest work, St Paul’s Cathedral, in a simple grave under a plaque bearing the words: If you are looking for a monument, look around you.
Those looking for a monument to Elizabeth II should also look around, the free and peaceful nation she maintained through hard, unassuming work.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-12327723/MAIL-SUNDAY-COMMENT-slimy-dark-arts-Boris-Johnson-smear-film-claims-lied-nearly-dying-Covid.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- With another indictment looming, Trump feels better on Truth Social
- MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT: Boris Johnson’s dark, slimy arts smear where film claims he lied about nearly dying from Covid
- The PDIP is still convinced that Jokowi supports Ganjar in the presidential election of 2024
- Don’t choose cheap TLDs and avoid spam risks
- Economy at half mast, Pakistan is losing its brain, at a record pace
- Sweden authorizes a second attack on the Koran in front of the Iraqi embassy
- Ashes rocked through ‘ridiculous’ scenes as the referee’s actions angered the cricketing world
- Stonewater Creek Mens Club Presents Annual Scholarships
- Are Google and Meta Responsible for the Racist Massacre in Buffalo?
- How old are the actors in the show?
- New settlement spared Trump from one of the zillions of lawsuits he faces – Mother Jones
- From Dr. Google to Dr. ChatGPT: AI chatbots are increasingly being used to seek medical advice