



Want to get re-truthed by former President Donald Trump? Here is a guide on how to achieve this. Hint: You may need to compare it to God.

What’s a guy to do when he’s about to be charged for a third (and maybe a fourth) for various coup-related crimes and he’s feeling a little blue about it? Apparently, if this guy is a former president with severe narcissistic personality disorder, his own social media network, and a cult, the answer is to share memes that portray him as a messianic figure.

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but Truth Social is the window to what’s going through Donald Trump’s head at any given moment.

Right now, that window is telling us he’s feeling gloomy and in serious need of validation. Therefore, if being re-truthed by a twice impeached president has been a dream of yours, then today might be a golden opportunity to cross that item off your to-do list.

Here’s how: Go to Truth Social, create an account, then compare Trump to God or smash one of his opponents. Oh, and apparently it helps to pretend to be a member of QAnon.

Let’s take a closer look at what will do the trick:

It’s probably fair to say, and Two Corinthians would agree, that the former president is not a scholar of the Good Book. However, he likes when people pray for him and he has a basic understanding of the main plot. Therefore, if you want to be re-Truth, don’t make the mistake of comparing him to any of the minor biblical characters. Stick to the highlights.

The Story of Trump’s Astonishing Loud Christian Lie

For example, on Friday night, the former president reaffirmed the truth about a post that actor and QAnon favorite Jim Caviezel called Trump the new Moses. The new Moses liked the message so much that he double-checked it.

He also enjoyed a post referring to him as one of God’s finest warriors.

Next are the truths that Trump won the 2020 election. He likes those.

Here is one that says January 6 will go down in history as the day the government staged a riot to cover up the fact that it certified a fraudulent election.

Hey, we didn’t say your post had to make sense.

Obviously, any post that says Trump was the greatest president or just that he’s awesome in general also has a chance of being re-truthed.

QAnon adherent Andrea, who is of course a patriot and MAGA, along with user RelentlessforTruth, cracked the formula, as each of them has been re-checked multiple times.

Finally, Trump appreciates messages that bring down his opponents.

If you poke fun at New Jersey Gov. Chris Christies’ former weight in the process, you might get your re-truth.

So if you want to get some love from the former president, head over to Truth Social and follow these steps and you might even find a lot for MyPillow in the process.

Klaus Marre is a writer, editor, former congressional reporter and director of the WhoWhatWhy Mentor Apprentice program. Follow him on Twitter @KlausMarre.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whowhatwhy.org/politics/with-another-indictment-looming-trump-makes-himself-feel-better-on-truth-social/

