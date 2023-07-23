An NFT that stirred the NFT ecosystem





The dazzling popularity of NFTs has attracted many billionaires and Donald Trump, the former American president is one of them. The rise in the use of cryptocurrency and the increased demand for digital art has made the concept popular around the world. Trump NFT, a collection of digital trading cards with pictures of Trump was introduced to the NFT market in February 2022.

What makes Trump NFTs special?

After games, art, music, and utility tokens, a new type of NFT that marks its prominence is the superhero-themed NFT. Superheroes simply inspire individuals and provide a model for duplication with adversity, exploring their own strengths and using them for good work.

To attract superheroes in love with the individual, Donald Trump entered the NFT ecosystem with the Trump NFT collection. This is a collection of 2,852 unique items featuring a photo of Donald Trump in a superhero costume, cap and championship belt. Apart from this, individuals can also see Trump in costumes of astronaut, Nascar driver, wild west sheriff, etc.

The style of Trump NFT cards is mostly similar to collectible baseball cards featuring the incredible life and career of Donald Trump.

The limited edition cards were released in December 2022, minted on Polygon for $99, and can be purchased in fiat currency or Ether (ETH).

Another thing that makes NFT special from others is attractive prices for purchase. Hand-signed keepsakes, the chance to hang out with Trump, a Zoom call with him, a golf session with him, an exclusive dinner in Miami, a get-together with Trump at a luxurious private resort are some of the exciting rewards of purchasing NFTs.

Apart from that, an individual purchasing 45 digital trading cards guarantees a gala dinner with Donald Trump in South Florida.

How high will the Trump NFT fly?

To explore the future of NFTs, it is important to examine the current state of them. Trump’s NFT price is $225.29 with a sales volume of 3.56 ETH and a market cap of $10,137,708. The floor price of NFT is currently 0.005 ETH with a total volume of 141.95 ETH. In addition, there are approximately 2,367 NFT holders, of which 24.27% are unique holders with at least one NFT in the collection.

The new NFT has gained popularity in a short time and Donald Trump hopes to repeat the success story with NFTs by launching a second collection of the same. The new collection will include approximately ten thousand new collectibles available to mint across various platforms.

Conclusion

Trump NFT is one of the most popular and fast growing NFT collections on the market, offering a unique list of features and rewards. The NFT is mainly introduced with the intention of attracting people with an interest in superheroes. The NFT offers a wide range of rewards, including dinners, meet-and-greets, and golf sessions, among others with former US President Donald Trump.

