Jokowi and Ganjar Pranowo’s moment of intimacy during infrastructure review : National Okezone





JAKARTA – The Governor of Central Java (Central Java) as well as the presidential candidate for the 2024 election supported by the Perindo Party, Ganjar Pranowo, shared a moment of intimacy with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He shared this via his personal Instagram account @ganjar_pranowo on Sunday (23/7/2023). This intimacy happened when the two visited an infrastructure project in Central Java. “Thank you, Mr. Jokowi, for agreeing to review infrastructure development projects in Central Java,” Ganjar said in the expected upload. Ganjar said Indonesia’s success in building infrastructure during the time of Jokowi’s leadership was due to the effective collaboration between the central government and the regions. In this way, it creates infrastructure development that benefits the community. “Central and regional mutual cooperation has been the key to providing planned and directed public services and amenities for the progress and welfare of society,” he said. Earlier, Ganjar claimed that he would accompany President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin on their activities in Central Java Province on Sunday, July 23, 2023 tomorrow. This was conveyed by Ganjar in his remarks during a meeting with religious leaders and community leaders held at the residence of the former Regent of Bogor, Rachmat Yasin in Situ Lebak Wangi, Bogor Regency on Saturday (22/7/2023). “I asked permission to go home because tomorrow I have to accompany two important officials. The president is in Solo, the vice president is in Semarang. Both are in Central Java province,” Ganjar said. Ganjar also said he was due to accompany ministers from the Indonesia Onward cabinet today. As we know, at this event the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) who is also president of PPP National Bappilu, Sandiaga Uno was also present at the event. “It’s fate if you become a subordinate. So with all due respect, I ask permission to leave the premises first,” he said.

