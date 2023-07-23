Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son acquitted in money laundering case





On July 20, 2023, a Lahore court acquitted Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Sharif and his wife Nusrat Sharif in an eight billion Pakistani rupees money laundering case filed by the National Accountability Bureau, Dawn reported.

The court acquitted Shahbaz and his family, including his daughter Javeria Ali, Muhammad Usman, Masrour Anwar, Shoaib Qamar, Qassim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Ali Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed, according to Geo News. The court also issued an arrest warrant for Sharif’s daughter, Rabia Imran. According to Geo News, she was the fugitive in the case.

Rabia Imran has left for the United Kingdom (UK) since being named in the case. The Sharif family called the case a political victimization and he often used the term personal vendetta for any such cases thrust upon him by his political opponents. He claims that all of these cases are baseless and false.

The court’s decision came after the defendants filed motions for acquittal based on their argument about NAB’s inability to produce evidence against them. NAB investigators said no evidence was found against them. When announcing the verdict, the court said they had no choice but to acquit as NAB has no evidence against them.

The corruption case was filed by the NAB in 2020 during the tenure of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and the head of Pakistan-Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI)

In August 2020, the anti-corruption watchdog leaked the referral for investigation that had been ongoing since 2018, Geo News reported. At that time, Sharif was the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The NAB arrested Shahbaz Sharif after the High Court rejected his bail in the case on September 29, 2020, and the liability court indicted Shahbaz, Hamza and other defendants on November 11, 2020. However, Sharif was released on bail in April 2021. Last week, a special district court acquitted his son Suleman Shahbaz and others in a money laundering case, said The ExpressTribune of Pakistan.

The decision came as the district court heard acquittal pleas filed by Shahbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman, and other defendants in a sixteen billion money laundering case.

During the hearing, the court asked whether the FIA ​​recorded a written statement from a witness during the investigation, to which FIA investigator Ali Mardan remained silent. The court further asked about their actions against those who kept changing their position during the investigation.

According to the report, the investigator replied that no action had been taken. However, the FIA ​​lawyer added that there was no evidence against Suleman in the money laundering case. The court accepted the pleas presented by the defendant and acquitted Suleman and others in the case.

Pakistan People’s Party’s top leader and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has claimed that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and the military establishment rescued the Sharif family in corruption cases against them.

He said, Bajwa Sahib saved the Sharif family from condemnation in cases, and he committed a great crime. He claimed that the cases against Prime Minister Shahbaz, his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif were open and closed, and their conviction was obvious, but the best man saved them.

This is not the first time that Shahbaz himself or his family members have been found guilty of scams and controversies. Last month, the accountability tribunal acquitted Nawaz Sharif in a case of alleged illegal land allocation in Punjab province (Pakistan Punjab) in 1986.

