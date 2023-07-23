Weekly briefing: not waking up and going broke?

You have to squint very hard indeed to make out a hint of Tory clawback in this week’s by-election results. Rishi Sunak had certainly visited the political optometrist after his party’s ULEZ-inspired victory at Uxbridge & South Ruislip. The Labor Party acted as if it were a fait accompli. The people of Uxbridge have just told them all that is not the case, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Except, of course, the people of Selby and Somerton had just told him the exact opposite. In once strong county seats, vast Tory majorities have been sprayed with the kind of swings we’d normally talk about in whispers, if they hadn’t become so routine since 2019. (Sunak might also reflect on the irony of his party’s victory in Boris Johnson’s former seat campaigning against a clean air policy dreamed up by Boris Johnson.)

Whatever his pseudo-optimism after Uxbridge,reports of another raise suggests that Sunak knows how mired his party is. The reports may vary in their precise details, but they suggest a thorough attempt to hammer Labor on gender issues, migration, crime and what David Cameron might have called green shit.

At first glance, this might seem like a pretty sensible tactic. After all, Keir Starmer has often seemed deeply uncomfortable with socio-cultural issues, so why not really push him?

But there is the bigger picture to consider. Sunak has only been in office since the end of October and he has already pinned his political hopes on his five promises, all of which address important voter concerns around small boats, the NHS and the economy/public finances. Any attempt to restart, therefore, may not look like a fresh start, but a premature admission of failure.

There is also a whiff of desperation about any sort of anti-revival strategy or bankruptcy, when the whole leitmotif Sunak’s premiership has so far restored calm, confidence and dealt with day-to-day issues. And while he’s actually quite socially conservative, nothing about Sunak’s political brand suggests he’s the right spokesperson for that kind of message.

Then there is the fact that attacking Labor on issues like crime, immigration and Net Zero invites the accusation that they are not the ones in power since 2010.

None of this means there isn’t much for Sunak to attack Labour, but more importantly that the public needs to know what kind of government Starmer intends to lead.

For while the Leader of the Opposition may excel in vague phrases, he often seems shaky when under the slightest pressure on his own policy. Likewise, Rachel Reeves’ rapid backtracking on plans for $28 billion in green infrastructure spending showed a clear lack of certainty about what was supposed to be a core Labor objective.

There are also huge question marks over Labor education policies, not just over taxation of private schools, but over a a whole series of other policiesaffecting schools.

And here is the fundamental question, well articulated by Andrew Willshirewhat good is the party if there is little money to spend.

Apparently, Starmer intends to make the theme of this year’s conference talk if not them, why us?. For the sake of the country as well as their own fortunes, conservatives should surely be asking voters if not us, why them?

John Ashmore is editor of CapX.