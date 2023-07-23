Republicans hope to stop Donald Trump in New Hampshire





They acknowledge Donald Trump’s dominance, but weary New Hampshire Republicans, even inside the governor’s office, are fighting to prevent the former president from winning the nation’s first primary.

For now, however, they are relying on nothing but hope and prayers.

Look no further than Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, who repeatedly appealed to voters’ faith this week as he attempted to resuscitate his anemic presidential campaign while wooing a few dozen voters in a former backyard of state lawmakers.

I truly believe that different times call for different leadership, Pence told his modest crowd. I know you are all going to do your job, because I have faith. I have faith in the American people.

More than a dozen top Republicans are looking to New Hampshire, the state long known for outshine political underdogs, to help prevent Trump from marching to a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination. But so far, none have broken the veneer of inevitability that has followed Trump through the early states of the presidential primary calendar despite or perhaps because of his mounting legal challenges.

A significant portion of the Republican electorate remains open to a new presidential candidate with less baggage than Trump. But months after many of them entered the race, there are few signs that the presidents’ former rivals are breaking through.

The strongest Trump alternative on paper, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has already begun laying off staff amid unexpected financial challenges and stagnant polling numbers. Others failed to come up with single numbers in early polls. And as Trump braces for the possibility of a third criminal indictment, his grip on the party seems stronger than ever.

Pence, perhaps more than anyone, has been swept up in the powerful backlash of Trumpism that has reshaped the political landscape for much of the past decade.

Pence barely registered in a new poll released this week by the University of New Hampshire. And he admitted this week that he does not yet have enough donors to qualify for the opening presidential debate next month, an extraordinary position for a former vice president. During several stops in New Hampshire this week, he called on voters to donate even $1 to boost his number.

Obviously, he wants him to do better, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said. You’re not going to find a better character and a better person than someone like Mike Pence. He’s just a great guy. But his message, for some reason, doesn’t quite resonate with people.

Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire, is also betting on the weight of history to help stop Trump. He noted that primary voters typically wait a few weeks before the primary to finalize their decision.

The New Hampshire primary is still six months away.

In an interview, Sununu warned that Trump had no chance of winning the general election and would drag the rest of the party with him if he was on the November ballot.

I hope most people will come to their senses, Sununu said. There is still plenty of time for this roller coaster ride to unfold.

