Sherpao wants Imran punished for ‘crypto plot’ – Newspaper





CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Saturday after former principal secretary to the prime minister Azam Khan confessed that it was established that the cipher plot was based on lies and that it was Imran Khan who conspired against the nation.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in his home village of Sherpao, he said the time had come to take Imran Khan to task and have him punished for all these wrongdoings, including the Al-Qadir Trust affair.

Mr Sherpao said it was the former prime minister who sabotaged the International Monetary Fund program during his tenure.

The QWP leader said the PTI chairman launched a tirade against state institutions and Pakistan’s electoral commission after he was ousted from power. He had built his so-called regime change narrative based on the figure, but is now exposed after confessions from his former principal secretaries, he noted.

Condemning the May 9 chaos, he said the attack on army installations was a serious crime and that its masterminds and perpetrators must be punished.

Mr. Sherpao said that the National Assembly will end its five-year term in August, it must adopt the electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free and fair elections.

Expressing reservations on the figures of the recently conducted digital census, he said that the number showed less increase in the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would have serious economic consequences for the province.

Asking the Interim Provincial Structure to address the issue at the next Common Interests Council meeting, Aftab Sherpao said the KP government should not accept the census data as it would jeopardize the rights of the province.

If this erroneous data were accepted, it would affect all indicators and the allocation of funds under the National Finance Commission award would also see a reduction.

He said the IMF bailout failed to produce the expected results as the dollar rate did not see a significant drop while inflation was also soaring. He asked the government to activate the price control mechanism and take other measures to relieve the poor.

The QWP leader said KP was producing a surplus of electricity, but its residents were still facing prolonged power outages.

Posted in Dawn, July 23, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1766224/sherpao-wants-imran-punished-for-cipher-conspiracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos