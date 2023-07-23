I want to be Hanuman: Interesting conversation with the 4-year-old grandsons of the late Ananth Kumars with Prime Minister Modi

It was a special day for four-year-old Aprameya, grandson of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first-ever visit to Delhi on Thursday (July 20).

Giving company to his grandmother and Karnataka BJP Vice President Tejaswini Ananth Kumar who was due to meet the Prime Minister, the boy kept asking his family members if all the leaders they met along the way Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi among others were friends of his thatha (grandfather).

The family said Prime Minister Modi immediately put the four-year-old at ease, engaging him in conversation and offering him chocolates. In fact, when he asked the child what he wanted to be when he grew up, he replied: Hanuman! But, on a more serious note, Aprameya told the prime minister that he wanted to join the army.

After a brief introductory round, the Prime Minister asked the child his full name, to which he replied: Aprameya Ananth Pratap Singh. At this, PM Modi joked and said: But I don’t see any seeng (horns) on you. The family said Prime Minister Modi presented them with a plate full of chocolates, as he does whenever he meets other children. He also instructed Aprameya to take everything and distribute them only to interested people.

They further said that it was indeed a special day for Aprameya as he was born after the death of Ananth Kumar, and he only heard stories about him from his mother and grandmother. Modis’ connection with Ananth Kumar and his family dates back over three decades.

During his conversation with Tejaswini, the Prime Minister recalled those days, including the two leaders’ visit to the United States. Tejaswini Ananth Kumar also runs the Adamya Chetana Foundation in Bengaluru and through his projects has provided food, education and health care to thousands of people. At least two lakh children are receiving midday meals through the foundation across Karnataka.

The prime minister spoke to him in detail about his work and the foundation’s initiatives, including the zero-waste kitchen. It was a deep conversation where the Prime Minister quizzed her on the smallest details, including staff welfare. It was really impressive, a family member said News18.

Only recently, after meeting Modi, BJP MP Poonam Mahajans’ daughter Avika Rao said the PM was like a cool grandpa. The grandson of former Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav was also delighted with his conversation with the Prime Minister about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. MP Ujjain’s daughter Anil Firozia split Modi after telling him she believed he was working with Lok Sabha TV, the television channel that covers central government debates.