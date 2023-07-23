Politics
I want to be Hanuman: Interesting conversation with the 4-year-old grandsons of the late Ananth Kumars with Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a plate of chocolates to Amrameya, grandson of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar. (Picture: News18)
The child was on his first visit to Delhi with his grandmother and Karnataka BJP Vice President Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family.
It was a special day for four-year-old Aprameya, grandson of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first-ever visit to Delhi on Thursday (July 20).
Giving company to his grandmother and Karnataka BJP Vice President Tejaswini Ananth Kumar who was due to meet the Prime Minister, the boy kept asking his family members if all the leaders they met along the way Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi among others were friends of his thatha (grandfather).
The family said Prime Minister Modi immediately put the four-year-old at ease, engaging him in conversation and offering him chocolates. In fact, when he asked the child what he wanted to be when he grew up, he replied: Hanuman! But, on a more serious note, Aprameya told the prime minister that he wanted to join the army.
After a brief introductory round, the Prime Minister asked the child his full name, to which he replied: Aprameya Ananth Pratap Singh. At this, PM Modi joked and said: But I don’t see any seeng (horns) on you. The family said Prime Minister Modi presented them with a plate full of chocolates, as he does whenever he meets other children. He also instructed Aprameya to take everything and distribute them only to interested people.
They further said that it was indeed a special day for Aprameya as he was born after the death of Ananth Kumar, and he only heard stories about him from his mother and grandmother. Modis’ connection with Ananth Kumar and his family dates back over three decades.
During his conversation with Tejaswini, the Prime Minister recalled those days, including the two leaders’ visit to the United States. Tejaswini Ananth Kumar also runs the Adamya Chetana Foundation in Bengaluru and through his projects has provided food, education and health care to thousands of people. At least two lakh children are receiving midday meals through the foundation across Karnataka.
The prime minister spoke to him in detail about his work and the foundation’s initiatives, including the zero-waste kitchen. It was a deep conversation where the Prime Minister quizzed her on the smallest details, including staff welfare. It was really impressive, a family member said News18.
Only recently, after meeting Modi, BJP MP Poonam Mahajans’ daughter Avika Rao said the PM was like a cool grandpa. The grandson of former Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav was also delighted with his conversation with the Prime Minister about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. MP Ujjain’s daughter Anil Firozia split Modi after telling him she believed he was working with Lok Sabha TV, the television channel that covers central government debates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/politics/i-want-to-be-hanuman-late-ananth-kumars-4-yr-old-grandsons-interesting-conversation-with-pm-modi-8402605.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I want to be Hanuman: Interesting conversation with the 4-year-old grandsons of the late Ananth Kumars with Prime Minister Modi
- 2,000 people have been evacuated because of the fire on the Greek island of RhodExBulletin
- Former Love Island USA Employees Sue for Alleged Labor Violation | Entertainment
- Novak Djokovic takes a break on family holiday in Croatia after crushing Wimbledon final loss
- ATP Challenger Men Zug, Switzerland Men’s Singles 2023 Preview: how to watch, odds
- US stocks rally faces test as Fed braces for another rate hike
- Sherpao wants Imran punished for ‘crypto plot’ – Newspaper
- Republicans hope to stop Donald Trump in New Hampshire
- Weekly briefing: not waking up and going broke?
- President Joko Widodo directly observes the Surakarta-Purwodadi road improvement project
- Ken is Ryan Gosling in his prime
- 3 Bold Predictions for Nebraska Football in 2023