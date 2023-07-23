Turkey will cave to EU demands on immigration rules: report





Citing unnamed diplomatic sources, Hurriyet wrote on Saturday that Turkish immigration officials intended to introduce stricter measures to review asylum applications, especially for Syrian nationals. He adds that Brussels is concerned about the possibility for migrants to obtain Turkish visas from the EU, which could lead to an influx of former asylum seekers to other countries in the bloc via Ankara. There are people who get Turkish citizenship and go to Europe, a diplomat told Hurriyet, identifying this as one of the potential issues hampering Turkey’s membership. The European Union also has a lot to do. It is not something that cannot be done, provided that Turkey protects its borders well, guarantees to prevent the migration of immigrants to EU countries and makes progress in [other] questions, added the diplomat. Turkey’s protracted application to join the EU has been complicated by many factors, not the least of which are the standards and requirements imposed on applicants by Brussels. Having already met 66 of the 72 criteria required by the EU for visa-free travel for Turks in Europe, Hurriyet said, Ankara has started processing the remaining six. In addition to strengthening immigration controls, these include anti-terrorism and anti-corruption rules, as well as cooperation with the European police service Europol, personal data protection and legal assistance for other EU members. The latter is a complicated issue due to the international community’s view that Northern Cyprus, or the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is territory of Cyprus occupied by Turkey, a full member state of the EU. Separately, an acceptance of freedom of speech is also being debated in Ankara, a Hurriyets source said, and its compatibility with Turkish views on issues such as protests and public demonstrations. Ankara reacted angrily to a recent Koran-burning stunt in Stockholm that threatened to derail Sweden’s entry into NATO before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan relented and gave the Scandinavian country the green light to join the US-led military bloc earlier this month. Turkey was granted EU candidate status in 1999. EU membership talks usually take about a decade, although Turkey has been going on for 18 years due to problems with Ankara’s adoption of the Copenhagen criteria, the rules generally seen as necessary for a candidate to join the bloc. The EU suspended talks in 2018 over what it said were human rights concerns, following a failed coup in 2016. There are also believed to be concerns in Brussels over allowing a Muslim-majority nation into the EU and expanding the bloc’s borders eastward into Syria, Iran and Iraq.

