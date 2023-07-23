Climate action in India: India has shown leadership in climate action: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has shown leadership on climate action, met the non-fossil installed power capacity target nine years in advance and plans to reach 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030. Addressing the G20 energy ministers meeting virtually in Goa, Modi called for low-cost financing for developing countries, ways to bridge technology gaps and steps to promote energy security and diversify supply chains. “India is the most populous nation and fastest growing major economy in the world,” the Prime Minister said. “Yet we are making strong progress on our climate commitments.” India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition and the country is among the world leaders in solar and wind energy, he said. The country has connected more than 190 million families to LPG in the past nine years and every village has electricity. “We are also working to provide piped cooking gas to people. It has the potential to cover over 90% of the population within a few years,” Modi said, adding that the government’s effort is to work for inclusive, resilient, equitable and sustainable energy for all. He said small steps have led to big results, pointing to the success of LED lights, now the world’s largest LED distribution program that has saved more than 45 billion units of energy annually. The Prime Minister shared India’s sustainable energy programs. He said India has the largest agricultural pump solarization initiative in the world, the domestic electric vehicle market is expected to reach 10 million annual sales by 2030 and the rollout of 20% ethanol gasoline has started this year. “To decarbonize India, we are working on a green hydrogen mission mode as an alternative,” he said. “The goal is to make India a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.” Modi said the world is looking to G20 energy ministers to push forward a sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition, urging them to ensure the global south is not left behind. “We need to provide low-cost financing for developing countries. We need to find ways to fill technology gaps, promote energy security and work to diversify supply chains,” he said. He called for stronger collaboration on the “fuels of the future”, adding that the “High Level Principles on Hydrogen” are a step in the right direction. The prime minister said transnational grid interconnections can enhance energy security, pointing to mutually beneficial cooperation in South Asia that has shown encouraging results. “This will enable us all to meet our climate goals, spur green investments and create millions of green jobs,” he said. “I invite you all to join the Green Networks Initiative – ‘One Sun, One World, One Network of the International Solar Alliance,'” he said as he ended his speech.

