Prabowo linked with Jokowi’s most endorsed presidential candidate





Jakarta – Indonesian Political Indicator (IPI) researcher Bawono Kumoro highlighted the trend of the election of Defense Minister (Menhan) as well as Ketum Gerindra, Prabowo Subianto, among President Jokowi’s support base. Bawono assesses that currently Prabowo is associated as the presidential candidate (bacapres) most endorsed by Jokowi. Bawono first talked about the eligibility of Prabowo, which was still lower than Ganjar in the last period of April, according to the Indicator survey. However, Prabowo’s eligibility has increased at the moment. “According to the results of the face-to-face survey for the period from June 20 to 24, Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility reached 36.8% in the three-name simulation. Compared to the face-to-face survey for the period April 11-18, Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility indicators were still around 31.0%, still below Ganjar Pranowo. So there has been a significant increase in Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility level,” Bawo said. not told reporters, Sunday (7/23/2020 23). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Bawono believes that the increase in Prabowo’s eligibility was due to his success in attracting support from Jokowi’s support base in the 2019 presidential election. He alluded to the indicator survey results also showing that Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin’s support base for Prabowo has increased over the past 3 months. “One of the reasons for the increase in the eligibility rate cannot be denied is that Prabowo Subianto is slowly becoming more and more able to attract the support of Joko Widodo voters in the last elections,” Bawono said. Bawono felt that the increase in support from Jokowi’s base to Prabowo was due to Jokowi’s endorsement. According to him, Prabowo proved his high performance and dedication as Minister of Defense in the Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin government. “If you look at data from the Indonesian National Political Indicators Survey, over the past three months, there has been an increase in support from Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin’s electoral base in the last elections for Prabowo Subianto. It is very likely that the increase in support for Prabowo from Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin’s electoral base was due to the president’s endorsement, implicit or explicit, of Prabowo on several occasions,” he said. . “Even though he was a rival in the previous two presidential elections, Prabowo proved his high performance and dedication as Minister of Defense in the cabinet of the Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin government,” he continued. Bawono further alluded to Jokowi’s enthusiasm for frequently inviting Prabowo to his business activities or visits. This, he said, gave rise to the opinion among Jokowi’s supporters that Prabowo had the most approval from the president. “On various occasions for state activities, the president has almost always invited Prabowo to go to the field to see the implementation of the policies that have been taken by the government. Thus, in the eyes of President Joko Widodo’s voters in the previous two elections, Prabowo Subianto was associated as the President’s most endorsed presidential candidate,” Bawono said. “Therefore, it is not surprising that Prabowo has slowly started to succeed in garnering the support of some of President Joko Widodo’s voters in the previous two elections, as confirmed by the results of the latest Indonesian Political Indicators Survey,” he continued. Watch the video: Cak Imin salutes Prabowo: It’s been 11 months since it’s been a coalition, fate is decisive [Gambas:Video 20detik] (fca/take)

