Forget Dark Mystic Megs – Rishi Sunak CAN Lead Conservatives to Election Victory

Grim pundits had predicted that Rishi Sunak would lose all three by-elections.

Channeling their inner Mystic Megs, they said there was no way the curators could hold on.

It would be a triple whammy of defeats. Sign of a party in the process of leaving the government and destined to go into exile on the benches of the opposition.

Well, it didn’t happen that way.

Yes, the results were disappointing in Selby & Ainsty and Somerton and Frome, Conservative seats which we lost.

But we defied the odds to cling to Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge, and we should be happy about that.

What lessons should we learn from the by-elections? I think there are two.

First – that Labor can be beaten by Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party even in their own London backyard.

Second – that we should stick to Rishi Sunak. The party should rally around him, support him and stand with him in the next election.

I believe there is still a narrow path to a Conservative majority in the next election. Uxbridge has proven it.

When Labor policies are examined under the microscope, their flaws become apparent.

And voters aren’t particularly smitten with Sir Keir Starmer. It’s not Tony Blair.

They know Starmer is a man who flip-flopped on almost every decision he made.

Only a few years ago he stood side by side with Jeremy Corbyn asking for your votes. If we had listened to Starmer, Corbyn would currently be No. 10 as Prime Minister.

I shudder to think what the response of a Corbyn government would have been to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Would he have led the world to apply tough sanctions and send in military equipment and aid like this Conservative government has done? Of course not.

Voters also know that in Rishi we have a leader who can make the tough decisions, even when they are not universally popular. Watch his tough but necessary decisions on public sector wages.

He has control over public finances. After all, he is a man who was Chancellor and led UK plc through Covid lockdowns and came up with the furlough scheme.

There’s no one better to be at No. 10 during this cost of living crisis.

By-elections are always a chance for voters – who are tired of a midterm government – ​​to kick it. It happened Thursday night.

But when it comes to general elections, things will be different. Then people will vote to decide who should be prime minister.

They will vote to find out who they trust to govern Britain in these difficult times.

I was happy to see that my colleagues from the Conservative Party refrained from denouncing their leader after the results of the by-election.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – no flattering cheerleader for Rishi – said the party should rally behind the prime minister and his priorities and try to win the next election.

He is right. That’s what we have to do.

We can no longer afford internal fights or quarrels.

Rishi is the only Tory who can win the next election.

It is the man who stays the course.