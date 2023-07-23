Proud to have boycotted PM Modis’ address to Congress: US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib





New Delhi: Condemning the escalation of attacks against minorities in India, US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said she was proud to have boycotted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the joint session of the US Congress. Speaking at a Congress briefing organized by 18 civil society groups on July 19, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said: I am proud to have supported my colleagues to boycott Prime Minister Modi’s speech. [during his US visit]. This house should never be used as a platform to spread bigotry and hatred. About half a dozen Democrats had boycotted Modi’s speech last month, on his government’s human rights record with regard to minorities. Over the past four years, we have seen an escalation in serious attacks on religious minorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. And yet, we know that our own US State Department has yet to designate India as a country of particular concern under US law, she said, according to a press release on the briefing. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), funded by the US State Department, has recommended for four consecutive years that India should be designated as a country of particular concern by the State Department. So far, the US State Department has refused to take such action. The Indian government has accused USCIRF of repeating biased and motivated comments on the country in its annual report. During the briefing, USCIRF Commissioner David Curry noted that the Commission had urged the Biden administration to raise religious freedom issues during the state visit of Indian prime ministers. Religious freedom was briefly mentioned during the visit, but was certainly not a focal point. Modi denied that discrimination of religious minorities existed in India. We strongly disagree, he said, quoted by the Press release from the organizers. India’s Prime Minister was asked a question about the state of minorities during a rare interaction with the press to the White House. Modi claimed that India’s constitution and DNA ensured that there was no discrimination against religious minorities and suppression of dissent. Also speaking at the briefing, the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Rights, Fernand de Varennes, said that there was a clear and worrying trend in the growing allegations of human rights violations against minorities in India being submitted. We’re talking about millions of minorities who are directly affected by some of these allegations, de Varennes said. Calling on the United States to lobby as self-proclaimed defenders of human rights around the world, noting that the massive persecution in India is difficult to reconcile with democracy. What we see now is a perversion of what India can be, was and should be, he added, according to the press release.

