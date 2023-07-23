Donald Trump received $5.75 million in royalties for a book that largely contains public domain photos





Shealah Craighead (center), then-Chief White House Photographer, takes photos of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini as they meet in the Oval Office on May 3, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has received $5.75 million in royalties over the past 18 months for Our Journey Together, a photo book of his presidency. The former president hired a private family business to publish a book mostly subsidized by taxpayers, then boosted sales with donor funds.

In a financial statement filed last week, Trump reported $5.75 million in royalties from a publishing deal for A MAGA Journey.

That title was the original name for Our Journey Together, which features photos by Trump’s official White House photographer and was already in the public domain and available to everyone. The former president added his own captions.

A spokesperson for its publisher, a company co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and a former campaign staffer named Sergio Gor, said Our Journey Together has sold more than 500,000 copies. The representative declined to provide documentation to back up that figure, which Forbes could not independently verify. NPD BookScan, an industry data service, tracked 10,200 sales at retailers through January 2023. NPD BookScan does not track purchases directly from a book website, which appears to have been a major sales avenue for Our Journey Together. The book originally sold for $75, with signed copies costing $230.

Trump’s political operation has done its part to boost sales. In 2022, the Joint Fundraising Committee and Past Presidents Political Action Committee paid Winning Team Publishing, which published the book, $231,000. Spokespersons for the commissions did not respond to recent inquiries. In December 2022, however, a spokesperson confirmed that at least $48,000 of joint fundraising committee disbursements were for Our Journey Together. This committee always offers copies in exchange for donations of $75 or more.

Our Journey Togethers The $5.75 million payment eclipsed other royalty payments Trump said he received in the past 18 months. The Art of the Deal, published in 1987, grossed between $100,000 and $1 million, according to the filing, which lists earnings from older Trump books in wide ranges. Four other books each earned him $5,000 to $15,000, one $2,500 to $5,000, and 10 less than $200.

Trump’s disclosure identifies the payments for Our Journey Together as coming from a company named Gold Standard Publishing LLC. The payments were made by Winning Team Publishing, a Winning Team spokesperson said. We alerted those who filed the documents.

Trump also revealed that Winning Team Publishing paid his wife, Melania, $250,000 in licensing fees. The spokesperson said the payment was intended to promote Our Journey Together.

In April, Winning Team Publishing released a follow-up, Letters to Trump, charging $100, with autographed copies priced at $400. The 320-page book features correspondence with Trump from the past 40 years, along with his commentary. Unwitting contributors include Kim Jong Un, Alec Baldwin and Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump won $5.75 million from Gold Stand Publishing LLC for ‘A Maga Journey’

Office of Government Ethics/Donald J. Trump

