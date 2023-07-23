Filmmaker targeted by front-page splash hilariously turns the tables on The Mail





Alright, that’s good: Marcus Ball found himself the subject of a furious rant on the front page of the Mail on Sunday. However, the coverage may have backfired on the publisher and its allies – after offering the filmmaker ‘priceless’ free publicity. That’s How You Do It: Documentary maker gets carried away with The Mail’s fury Ball is still producing a documentary called “The Power of Lies”. Not only does it seek to expose the level of deception that has become an integral part of our politics, but it also focuses on one of the country’s most notorious liars. A lot of focus and attention in this upcoming film is centered on Boris Johnson. It also explores allegations that the former prime minister lied about needing intensive care treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, in April 2020. “They are terrified of what is in this documentary” Naturally, this absolutely pissed off The Mail. Their front page denounced Ball for using “cruel defamation” against BoJo, while calling the movie “vile.” Despite the vitriol, the rookie director took it all in his stride, effectively turning the tables on the controversial title: “I knew our new documentary about lying in politics was going to get worldwide coverage when it was released, but not front-page coverage before it was even finished. Kudos to everyone, especially Boris Johnson, for letting me know you were terrified. “Thank you to the Mail on Sunday for letting the whole country know what we’re up to. You can’t buy that kind of free publicity for a documentary. Personal attacks are wrong and potentially damaging of course, but that’s the Mail. We’ll deal with that later. | Marcus Ball I knew our new documentary about lying in politics was going to have worldwide coverage when it was released…but not on the front page until it was even finished. Powerful people are already scared of this movie. For what? It’s because we know something that could destroy pic.twitter.com/aHf84x5FR8 — Marcus J Ball (Private Investigative Prosecutor) (@MarcusJBall) July 22, 2023 The Mail declares war on Marcus Ball Her positive spin on the cover was amplified by Marina Purkiss. The popular political commentator believes The Mail now “seems shaken” and suggested critics should actually watch the film before jumping to any conclusions: “That’s quite the first page. The mail seems shaken. Here’s a suggestion: Watch the movie first, then draw your own conclusions about whether what’s being revealed via Freedom of Information requests makes you doubt what you’ve been told. Or you know, just believe the serial liar. | Marina Purkiss

