Jokowi openly supports Cak Imin, this message to Indonesian citizens





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) openly supports Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin as the general chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB). Pray at the same time for the PKB to play a greater role in the next government. “Let’s hope the PKB will be even more successful, let’s hope the PKB votes will increase in the 2024 elections, let’s hope the PKB will have more seats in the 2024 elections and play a bigger role in the next government. at the NU 1st Century 25th Anniversary Celebration Event for PKB serving Indonesia on Sunday (23/23/2019) 7/2023). Jokowi said the PKB had made a major contribution to the country, maintaining democracy and political morality, strengthening moderate Islamic ideology, and maintaining tolerance for Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, as well as national unity. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “We have to continue to maintain that spirit. Also, like now the political temperature has started to warm up, it’s not hot yet, but it’s starting to warm up ahead of the 2024 election,” he said. “We have to prepare and protect the elections next year, so that the results are good and the process is good as well. Do you agree? Again, so that the results are good, so that the process is good and the election is good, okay?” Jokowi said the election is a democratic party, “What is called a party, people should have fun, people should be happy, right or not? There should be no scares, there should be no fights. Are you okay ladies and gentlemen?” Jokowi advised the people of Indonesia that during the democratic party, there should be no more hate speech, slander and fake news, especially on social media. Because, underlined the Indonesian number one, during a democratic party, the people must be happy. “When I read social media, I like to shake my head, how come it’s koyo ngono (how come it’s like that), the same with the same, the same sedulur (they’re parents and brothers). Especially in the name of religion, that can’t happen. Do you agree?” he said. In a democracy, Jokowi continued, having different names makes sense. Therefore, do not fight, do not insult each other, do not prolong each other. “After the competition, unite again. It’s the people at the top, the party leaders often eat together, the presidential candidates drink coffee together, how come those at the bottom are fighting and it goes on. We are one brother, one nation and the same country as Indonesia. And after the competition, after the elections, we come together as one great nation,” the president ordered. Furthermore, Jokowi hopes that all the cadres of the PKB, which the democratic party in 2024 will successfully lead, will produce strong leadership, both at the executive and legislative levels, to continue the struggle and the achievements for which they fought together. “Good luck, I hope that PKB will be the winner of the next elections”, he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi meets with political party bosses to discuss stunting, what is this article? (fab/fab)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230723180612-4-456560/jokowi-terang-terangan-dukung-cak-imin-pesan-ini-ke-warga-ri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos