Aspen security forum light under Trump and heavy in Ukraine





And everyone did their best not to talk about the elephant that always approaches the room: Donald Trump.

Here are some of our takeaways from four days of panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, and the occasional ambush of officials at luxury Aspens hotels. (It was hard work, we promise.)

The Middle East is an afterthought

While the Middle East remains tumultuous, there have been surprisingly few mentions of the region during this year of gathering. Asia, particularly China, received much higher billing, as did topics like space policy.

During the four-day event, the only panel devoted entirely to the Middle East (Shifting Tides: A New Middle East?) did not include any representatives of the current government. There also seemed to be few representatives from the region present.

Of course, the Middle East has come up in other contexts, such as broader discussions of democracy. Overall, however, the lack of focus on the region is a sign of how the United States, especially under President Joe Biden, is prioritizing other global challenges.

The Biden team seems determined to be boring

A parade of Biden administration officials came to Aspen, but they didn’t produce many headlines.

Blinken said he does not believe the increased use of land routes will make up for the volume of goods lost after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said the United States had taken risks in its support for Ukraine.

These were incremental advances from what everyone already knew, but they offered no truly new insights into administrations thinking about some major issues.

CIA Director Bill Burns caused a stir, noting that Russian elites are beginning to question the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But, generally speaking, top Biden administration officials have passed up multiple opportunities to make big statements about US-Israel policy or Ukraine operations.

The administration’s messaging discipline and drama-free approach to communications were hallmarks of the Biden years, and they have remained true to form in the Rockies.

Ukraine right now is a waiting game

The war in Ukraine was a major topic, and senior Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy and presidential office chief Andriy Yermak, made virtual appearances. US and Ukrainian officials offered numerous assurances.

Ukraine is winning this war and Russia is losing it, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

But little has been said that hasn’t already been said, and there is no anticipation of immediate breakthroughs.

Alina Polyakova, head of the Center for European Policy Analysis, said the Ukraine issue appeared to be on hold.

What I take away from this conversation is that Russia’s war against Ukraine has just been put on the world map, she said.

This is not a good thing for the Ukrainians, who have repeatedly said that they want to win the war, and quickly. But, as they have done before, they requested continued military support from the West, including F-16s and long-range missiles, and said their counteroffensive against Russia was proceeding as planned.

Zelenskyy added that his army was approaching [the] time when actions can accelerate.

Colin Kahl, until recently a senior Pentagon official, warned against losing hope. The Ukrainians still have to use most of their combat power in the counteroffensive, he stressed. Asked to predict how things will look on the pitch by the end of the year, however, Kahl declined.

We should all be humble enough not to make predictions about what happens in the war in Ukraine because it hasn’t gone as planned for anyone at any stage, he said.

It’s time to regulate AI

Massive attention has been paid to the promise and peril of artificial intelligence here. U.S. and foreign officials, current and former, have said that starting today there is a good chance to ensure that this powerful and still-developing tool can be used for the good of humanity, not to harm it.

I have no doubt it can be turned into a good thing, Cleverly said in her public chat.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, said the global body should be the one that makes and enforces global rules on technology.

The potential negative side of AI must be regulated, and only the UN can regulate it for the world, the ambassador asserted.

Companies such as Microsoft, a conference sponsor, have called on governments around the world to establish rules around the development and use of AI, though they would love to be involved in crafting what it looks like. There has been little pushback from businesses in Aspen on the idea, though the general business community is wary of regulating evolving technology.

Trump is Voldemort

This was Aspen’s last safety forum before the 2024 campaign got really crazy, so maybe people just wanted to enjoy normality for a little longer. Either way, it was striking how rarely Donald Trump was mentioned and how few people wanted to talk about him.

Time and time again, POLITICO has asked current and former Aspen officials to talk about their thoughts on a possible second Trump presidency. Most didn’t like the question, practically ducking for cover.

Oh my God! said Monica Juma, national security adviser to the Kenyan president. No. It’s not for me.

Others spoke privately to express concern about how Trump’s brand of chaos could undermine the best national security plans, including efforts to help Ukraine defeat Russia.

Next year, the forum will be held a few months before the US elections. Trump, the likely candidate of the GOP or Biden, will he also be invited to speak? A forum spokesperson said to come back closer to next summer.

Either way, those present may have more to say about what a second term for Trump might mean.

