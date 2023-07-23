Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate a redeveloped state-of-the-art complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26; see the pictures





The revamped Indian Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in November, is due to open on July 26. The redevelopment project, launched in 2017 by state-owned construction company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, has transformed the site into a state-of-the-art facility, ready to host world leaders. The revamped ITPO [India Trade Promotion Organisation] The complex, which will host India’s G20 leaders’ meetings, will be inaugurated on July 26, the Press Information Office said in a tweet while sharing photos and details of the Integrated Exhibition and Convention Center (IECC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the complex, the PTI news agency quoted sources as saying. ITPO Complex, also known as Pragati Maidan Complex, is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. With a sprawling campus of around 123 acres, it symbolizes India’s commitment to hosting world-class events. The redeveloped complex has a seating capacity of 7,000 on Level 3 of the Convention Centre, exceeding the 5,500 seating capacity of the iconic Sydney Opera House. It also includes seven innovative exhibition halls, providing an ideal platform for showcasing products, innovations and ideas. Additionally, the complex is home to a magnificent amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000, setting the stage for captivating performances and cultural shows. It also has an offer of more than 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. In terms of indoor space available for events, the revamped and modern IECC complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivaling colossal names such as Hanover Exhibition Center in Germany, National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, the tweet read. The G20 Summit is a crucial gathering of world leaders to discuss and address various global issues and challenges. It provides a platform for countries to collaborate and find solutions to pressing issues affecting the world. By hosting the event, India is not only showcasing its achievements but also helping to shape the global agenda. The summit’s targeted sectors include Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) and Boosting Employment, reflecting India’s commitment to sustainable development and job creation. Also Read:No Special Treatment for Tesla, Seek Incentives Under Existing Programs: Government Official

