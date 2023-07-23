Donald Trump aide allegedly filmed moving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, DOJ says





A new, unredacted version of the search warrant used in Mar-a-Lago’s investigation of Donald Trump’s classified documents trial has revealed that the Justice Department obtained security camera footage that “reflects that evidence has recently been moved” after a subpoena was issued by the DOJ for access to any classified documents and that “the current location of boxes that were removed from storage but not returned to it is unknown. .

The footage is highly relevant to the case against former President Trump, as it relates to several of the charges against him in the indictment, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding of a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document from a federal investigation, and a concealment scheme.

READ MORE: You won’t believe what Donald Trump allegedly admitted in latest audio leak: ‘This is still a secret’

Every successful woman needs one of these stylish work bags

Splash News

Trump charged with violating espionage law in 2nd indictment

This most recent indictment – the former president faces a first indictment in New York for alleged silent money payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election – involves 37 counts in total related to unlawful possession of national security secrets and obstruction of justice. An audio recording was recently leaked to CNN in which the former president appears to acknowledge that he kept classified national security documents after his term as president, stating on the two-minute audio that “these are the papers” and referring to their “highly confidential” nature. The recording will likely be used as key evidence in the federal case.

Donald Trump has become the first president, former and current, to be charged with criminal activity with his first indictment. That’s not all for his legal woes – he’s also facing a civil lawsuit for alleged fraud related to his businesses, and was recently found liable in another civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll for alleged sexual abuse, and ordered to pay the journalist $2 million in damages.

Splash News

Mar-a-Lago security footage shows Trump staffer moving documents after DOJ subpoena

Shortly after Trump left office and returned to Mar-a-Lago, his private real estate club where he also lives, the National Archives and Records Administration requested information about the missing documents and eventually recovered 15 boxes of documents the former president had brought with him to the Florida compound, many of which appeared in an image from Mar-a-Lago showing cardboard boxes stacked in a bathroom.

The DOJ issued a subpoena for additional records in May 2022, and a few days later, according to Mar-a-Lago security footage, a Trump staffer identified as “Witness 5” in the search warrant was seen leaving Mar-a-Lago’s storage room with 3 boxes, which have not been located. This assistant was questioned by the FBI just 2 days after being photographed in the footage, then on May 30 was captured again by the security camera moving about 50 boxes from the room that matched those containing classified documents. Then, during June 1 and 2, the staff member was again seen moving another 40 boxes. As this followed a subpoena, the attempted cover-up was in direct violation of the DOJ investigation. It appears the Justice Department believes this attempt to further conceal documentary evidence was undertaken at Trump’s behest.

Getty Images

“Video footage shows that evidence was recently moved,” prosecutors wrote in the search warrant affidavit. “It cannot be seen on the video footage where the boxes were moved when they were removed from the storage area, and therefore the current location of boxes that were removed from the storage area but not returned to it is unknown.”

This recently unredacted search warrant follows a motion filed by Donald Trump’s defense team last week to postpone the former president’s classified documents case until after the 2024 election, arguing that holding the trial early “will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the ability of defendants to obtain a fair and impartial judgment,” according to the motion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/donald-trump-caught-on-camera-moving-documents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos