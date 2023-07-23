China calls for rapid resumption of grain exports from Russia, Ukraine





BEIJING: China calls for a rapid resumption of grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), said Friday at a meeting of the UN Security Council. The Black Sea Grains Initiative and the Russian Federation’s Memorandum of Understanding on Food and Fertilizer Exports are of great importance for safeguarding global food supply and stabilizing the global food market, and should be implemented in a balanced, comprehensive and effective manner, and the legitimate concerns of relevant parties should be taken into account, Geng said. China hopes relevant parties will work with relevant UN agencies, strengthen dialogue and consultation, uphold the principle of mutual benefit, seek a balanced solution to all parties’ legitimate concerns, and promptly resume grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine, in light of the overall situation of safeguarding international food security, especially the need to ease the food crisis in developing countries, he added. The situation on the ground in Ukraine continued to deteriorate and important civilian infrastructure came under attack, Geng noted. After Moscow suspended its participation in the grain deal on July 17, it attacked Ukrainian food export facilities, raising concerns about global food security. China calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, strictly observe international humanitarian law, avoid attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and do everything possible to curb the spread of the conflict and prevent the outbreak of a larger-scale humanitarian crisis, he added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will soon discuss with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin an expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, public broadcaster TRT reported on Friday. Erdogan said Moscow’s expectations for the grain initiative should be met, as Russia has complained that its demands to improve its own grain and fertilizer exports have not been met.

