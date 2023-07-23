It’s time to defend our country, not Donald Trump





It may or may not be over now.

I am referring to a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection, defrauding the United States and the people who live here, lying not only to Congress but everyone else, covering up all manner of crimes, and a host of other reported criminal activities that may or may not apply to the man who was and would be President again.

After all, the tell-all target letter Special Counsel Jack Smith sent to our dear leader early last week portends something ominous for the former and future president: indictment #3 with a fourth, perhaps, yet to come.

For a man who likes to brag about all the records he has broken in his career, the number of criminal prosecutions for a former president is among the worst, I think.

Frankly, I don’t care what happens to Donald Trump, which makes me an anomaly in today’s politically charged world. There are people who want to lock it up and there are others who want to deify it. And they are all passionate about their beliefs.

When I say I don’t care about him, however, that’s only partially true because I care about something far more important which, by implication, involves Trump.

What matters to me, and what I suspect the overwhelming majority of Americans really care about, is this democracy that is ours. You know, that fragile idea that American citizens are capable of governing themselves through majority rule and the protection of minority rights, all with the goal of pursuing a more perfect union for generations to come.

And to do that, we may need to charge and possibly convict a chief offender when he willfully violates our most sacred laws and his most solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

That’s why it hurts and confuses me to hear from the MAGA crowd without even an indictment issued from which we can determine what prosecutors think can prove that everything that’s going on is an infamous government plot to keep Trump out of office and stop them from making America great. Again.

Assuming that hasn’t happened at the time of this article’s publication, few Americans know what’s in the indictment (assuming there will indeed be an indictment since that’s not a given either). And yet those in elected leadership positions are already speaking out about the betrayal that had to take place to indict Trump, but not a host of other actors who have come and gone along the political trail.

This fantasy of sort of excusing what Trump probably did because maybe someone else did something wrong is what really matters to me. And what I believe is what the most lucid Americans should consider when drawing conclusions about what may or may not happen to Trump.

Perhaps people have grown up differently since the greatest generation raised my generation and we, in turn, raised the next, but the concept of two wrongs never making a right has been tried, true, and unchanging since morality and justice entered the civilized world.

And yet, that concept is being turned upside down as people who owe loyalty to Trump or his electoral bloc do their best to twist and turn into amoral idiots, trying to justify what could lead to an insurrection against the United States of America because someone else made money from a famous name or such blah blah.

Don’t get me wrong, the law is the law and people have to respect it and obey it. But it also means better-informed people need to be honest with themselves and their peers when it comes to holding everyone accountable.

If it is true that in our country no one is above the law, then how come nothing less than the Speaker of the House of Representatives can justify defending a man who may have broken our country’s most basic laws relating to the peaceful transfer of power from one elected official to another by asking what about another person who may also have done something wrong? Maybe a speeding violation or a parking violation or something worse has taken place, but nothing like an insurrection!

And if a confused and warped Kevin McCarthy can be seen for his moral and legal ambivalence over what could be clear and compelling evidence yes, yet to be seen and proven, why is it acceptable for ordinary Americans to excuse such behavior when they would never tolerate it in their own families?

I’m just asking these questions because while I don’t care about Trump, he has a long track record of managing his way around and beyond the clutches of laws that ensnare the average citizen. I care about the rule of law and the rules of civilized life in this great country of ours.

Once we start excusing anyone of the kind of behavior that jeopardizes our democracy, it won’t be long before our democracy crumbles and anarchy takes root.

That’s what matters to me. And, if I can be so bold at a time when boldness is scarce, that’s what we should all care about.

Besides that excessive heat, of course.

Brian Greenspun is editor, publisher and owner of The Sun.

