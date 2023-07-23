UK government warns against turning climate change fight into ‘religious crusade’





LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) – Britain’s Housing Minister Michael Gove on Sunday warned against making the fight against climate change “a religious crusade”, days after the ruling Tories narrowly won local elections by opposing charges for the most polluting vehicles. Gove, who is expected to propose reforms on Monday to boost home building, said he supported measures to encourage people to walk and cycle more, but some car journeys were vital and low-traffic neighborhoods a “rudimentary” tool. “I think how can I say this which is not sensible,” he told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, referring to some measures used to limit air pollution, including the opposition Labor Party’s decision to expand the capital’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). “One of the dangers – I don’t think Labor is aware of this at all is that if people think you are treating the cause of the environment as a religious crusade, in which you are dividing the world into good guys and bad guys, then you are alienating the support you need for thoughtful environmentalism.” The Tories unexpectedly won a by-election at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, prompting Labor leader Keir Starmer to say there was ‘something very wrong’ that party policies ended up on every leaflet published by the ruling party. ULEZ’s expansion is scheduled for next month by the capital’s Labor mayor, Sadiq Khan. Khan is expected to remain committed to the implementation of ULEZ, but may seek new ideas to mitigate its impact, a source close to the mayor’s office said on condition of anonymity. Labor won a once secure Conservative parliamentary seat in the north of England on Friday, but the loss at Uxbridge sparked a debate over ULEZ, pitting the mayor and health campaigners against those who say they cannot tolerate another economic hit as the cost of living soars. Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

