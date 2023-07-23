Opinion: Donald Trump and his supporters are tearing at the fabric of our flawed nation





Re Trump is told he is the target of the US criminal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election (July 18): No one has caused me more anguish than Donald Trump. The fact that a significant portion of our population continues to cling to him has caused a great reduction in my feelings for my fellow Americans.

I have given so much of my life to this country that I loved unconditionally, but I find my patriotism diminishing every day more as I watch Trump continually challenge everything an American should cherish. Love of country, honor, honesty and selfless devotion to the preservation of this imperfect land. I am a non-partisan citizen, somewhat conservative by nature, and am completely amazed at the lack of quality representative leadership of the Republican Party.

As our population grows and our problems grow, we must have leaders who demonstrate intelligence, devotion to duty, and honesty in all they do. I don’t see that happening now.

Party precedence is placed above our land, and this can only end in the destruction of our country.

David Cloutier

Who turned all these politicians into experts?

Can someone explain to me why and how Republican lawmakers around the country (mostly male, mostly white) think they are protecting their constituents by determining what medical procedures should be avoided, what books should be avoided, and what approaches to teaching history should be avoided?

Apparently being elected confers wisdom beyond that of mere doctors, librarians and teachers.

Steve Schneider

Carlsbad

