Imran Khan was granted a one-day waiver to appear





NNA | Updated: July 23, 2023 6:03 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 23 (ANI): Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has been granted a one-day waiver to appear in the Toshakhana case by an Islamabad District and Sessions Court, ARY News reported. ECP’s lawyer objected, saying the exemption request had provided “no compelling justification”. When one of Imran’s lawyers protested the daily hearings of the case, the judge expressed his anger at the PTI leader’s frequent absences. ran’s presence in court. The judge asked the chief prosecutor of the PTI: “Will the suspect appear in court on Monday? In response, attorney Ali said Imran would appear in the attorney’s murder case in the Supreme Court on Monday. The former prime minister could then appear before this court after appearing before the Supreme Court, replied ADSJ Dilawal.

Imran’s request was later cleared by the court, which demanded that the presence of the PTI chief on Monday July 24 be guaranteed. Reference to Toshakhana Lawmakers from the ruling coalition filed the reference, which claims that Imran did not disclose information about gifts he received from the Toshaskhana (during his tenure as prime minister) last year. According to provisions 167 and 173 of the constitution, the former prime minister was deemed to have engaged in corrupt practices, according to the ruling. Criminal proceedings will be brought against him for filing a false statement, according to ARY News. His disqualification under Article 63.1(P) was for his current membership of parliament, the ECP said in its detailed 36-page judgment of the citation. The amount in his bank account was about half the value of the state gifts. The head of the PTI was required to declare the money and bank details in his declarations, but he did not declare it, the ECP decision reads. (ANI)

