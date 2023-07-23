GoLocalProv | Will Trump’s New Issues Trigger More Campaigns? – Sunday political brunch





More legal problems appear at the head of Donald Trump. And while that doesn’t seem to worry him outwardly, you have to worry about the GOP base and the independents attracted to him. Will they bolt? Will they seek other GOP candidates or moderates? Or could there be a third party attraction? It’s all on the table, so “let’s brunch on it this week!”

‘Trump targeted again’ – Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Tuesday to break the news that he had received another ‘targeted letter’ from Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith. This was to inform Trump that he was the target of potential indictments related to the January 6, 2021 election certification after 2020 at the US Capitol that day. Dozens of people were arrested, many were injured, and untold damage was done to the Capitol. The rioters came close to hurting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice Speaker Mike Pence. Targeted letters should be called telegraphic letters because they always mean a criminal charge. So expect a third round of charges against the former president. Is it cooked? Of course not!

“The response from the enemies of the GOP? – Trump has a dozen challengers for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, but he doesn’t feel concerned. On the other hand, some of them see an opening to gain ground and go after Trump. “The rest of this primary election will be about Trump: it’s going to be about lawsuits; it will be legal fees; they will be judges; and it’s just going to continue to be more and more of a distraction,” former Governor Nikki said. Haley (R) South Carolina said. “And that’s why I’m running, it’s because we need a new generational leader. We can’t keep dealing with this drama.

‘Third-party options’ – Last Monday, the No Labels organization held a town hall in New Hampshire to promote the concept of presenting a viable third-party ticket. On stage were Sen. Joe Manchin (D) West Virginia and former Gov. John Huntsman (R) Utah. The two men became close friends while serving as governors at the same time. Although they have not yet been declared candidates, nor yet registered, Senator Manchin said, “We are here to explain to you that we need options. And options can move the game. Which have retreated to their, I will call the extreme right and the extreme left. And that’s not who we are. It’s not where we come from. This is not the country we are.

“Is Huntsman in the hunt?” — “What you are learning from the people of New Hampshire is very real. They want substance. They don’t want style, they want substance,” former Governor Huntsman said, adding that Manchin told him, “We’ve both been governors. We practiced crossing the aisle, doing important things for the people who vote for us. Neither Huntsman nor Manchin has officially announced a race — separately or together — but neither has ruled it out either.

“What are the others saying? – Even though the other senator from West Virginia is a Republican, she and Manchin are close and work well together. WV Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Manchin often describe their working relationship as “like brother and sister.” Capito is part of a three-generation political dynasty, just like the Bushes and the Kennedys. Her father, Arch Moore, served three terms as governor, and her son Moore is in the state House of Delegates, and her nephew Riley is the state treasurer. So she knows politics and I asked her about Manchin’s perspective on a third-party presidential ticket. “Eh bien, je pense qu’une candidature tierce serait très difficile pour n’importe qui. Et je pense qu’ils vont probablement dans le New Hampshire pour voir quelle pourrait être la température dans un État, assez intéressant, qui a probablement beaucoup d’indépendants enregistrés. Vous savez, je ne peux pas vraiment en dire beaucoup plus que cela, sauf que j’entends dire que le New Hampshire est vraiment agréable à cette période de l’année et j’espère qu’il passera un bon moment », a déclaré le sénateur Capito en riant.

‘New Hampshire by the Math’ – Senator Capito is right, and with New Hampshire being one of the early primaries, this could be a launching pad for a third race. The most recent voter registration numbers in New Hampshire show that 30% of registered voters are Republicans, while 28% are Democrats. Forty-one percent of voters are unaffiliated. So an early win here could give real momentum to a third-party ticket elsewhere. Senator Manchin sees this as an opening. “How do you bring the two parties together, make the right decisions and make the right decisions? You can’t do that unless you have dialogue,” Manchin said.

‘New Hampshire’s Latest Primary Poll’ – A poll from the University of New Hampshire Center for Inquiry shows 37% supporting Trump, with 23% backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) Florida. That’s a 14-point advantage, but the previous poll showed Trump gained 20 points. All of the other GOP candidates were in single digits.

‘Other polls’ – It’s early, with a long playing field ahead, so I’m not putting too much credit on the polls just yet. Still, they are interesting for small talk. This week’s highly respected Monmouth University poll shows Biden standing between 47% and 40% for Trump. Even though there is a Manchin-Huntsman unity ticket on the ballot, Biden still leads Trump 40% to 34%. Even with a third poll at around 20%, it’s still a “Hail Mary Pass” at this point. Again, I realize this is a moving target and all of this can change in no time. I’m just talking about a snapshot in time today!

Mark Curtis, Ed.D., is chief political reporter for the seven Nexstar Media television stations serving West Virginia, its five neighboring states, and the entire Washington, DC media market. He is also a MINDSETTER™ Contributing Writer and Policy Analyst for www.GoLocalProv.com and its affiliates.

