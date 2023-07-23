Netanyahu’s heart issues not new, sources say





Was there an attempt to cover up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s health? The Prime Minister continues to rest at Sheba Medical Center on Sunday after a pacemaker was implanted in his chest overnight while sources say his medical tests have indicated a heart problem for some time. Medical sources involved in Netanyahu’s treatment admit on Ynet that for years his electrocardiogram (ECG) tests showed abnormal results. It is not a disease, but an indication, they said. Meanwhile, due to his condition requiring him to remain under medical supervision, Netanyahu has been forced to postpone his official visits to Cyprus and Turkey, which were scheduled for this week. A meeting scheduled for Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been canceled. After Netanyahu was rushed to hospital last week, his office failed to release information about medical tests administered, including up-to-date ECG test results that indicated a problem. The official announcement made by the Sheba Medical Center as well as the PMO that the Prime Minister was suffering from dehydration. The questions now being raised to the surface are supported by the fact that in reports of medical tests administered to Netanyahu in recent years, the latest from 2020, there was no mention of abnormal ECG test results. An ECG test observes the electrical activity of the heart. It is practiced in case of cardiac pathology or when an arrhythmia is suspected. Shortly before his medical procedure on Saturday evening, Netanyahu said he was “feeling fine.” “The Prime Minister is feeling well and will remain under medical supervision in hospital, and is expected to be discharged later today,” his office said after the proceedings were completed. Despite this statement, it is still uncertain whether Netanyahu will be discharged on Sunday or remain under hospital supervision for an additional night. “We identified a temporary heart rhythm disturbance in the Prime Minister’s heart on Saturday, and therefore urgently admitted him for pacemaker implantation, Professor Roy Beinart, director of Sheba Medical Centers at the Davidai Arrhythmia Center, said on Sunday. The procedure was performed without any complications. Netanyahu is not in a life-threatening condition, he feels well and is back to his daily routine.” After a heart-monitoring device implanted in Netanyahu’s arm last week alerted doctors to a problem with the prime minister’s heartbeat, he was taken back to Sheba Medical Center late Saturday evening to receive a pacemaker. The heart irregularity lasted for a short time, but doctors feared that a prolonged and larger arrhythmia in the future could be life-threatening.

