Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi with his family





In a significant and rare political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. Shinde, accompanied by his father Sambhaji Shinde, his wife Lata, his son Dr Shrikant Shinde, MP for Kalyan, his daughter-in-law Vrushali and his grandson Rudransh spent some “quality time” with Modi. Photos of the four generations of the Shinde family reuniting with Modi have gone viral on social media platforms. During the courtesy visit, many issues in Maharashtra including development issues and the current monsoon situation were discussed. Read also | BJP-Sena-NCP government has over 210 MPs: Eknath Shinde Incidentally, Shindes’ visit comes on a day when his two deputy chief ministers – Ajit Pawar of the NCP and Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, turned 64 and 53 respectively. “I wish them both. I met them last night and wished them personally,” Shinde said. It was a courtesy visit. My father wanted to meet the PM. I’m glad his wish was granted. I miss my mother (Gangubai), who passed away a few years ago, Shinde told reporters shortly after four generations of the Shinde family returned from Prime Minister Lok Kalyan Marg’s residence. I thank Modi ji for lovingly inquiring and sharing quality time with my family, Shiv Sena leader Shinde tweeted. Today met the Hon. Prime Minister @Narendra Modi j. I thank Hon. Modiji for lovingly inquiring and sharing quality time with my family. Had a discussion with the Hon. Modiji regarding the various development projects going on in Maharashtra, Hon. Modiji assured the full support of pic.twitter.com/GVcFVBena3 Eknath Shinde – (@mieknathshinde) July 22, 2023 “Had a discussion with Modi ji regarding the various development projects going on in Maharashtra, Modi ji assured the full support of Center for Holistic Development Maharashtra. I briefed the Prime Minister on the excessive rainfall situation in Maharashtra. Modi ji inquired about the Irshalwadi landslide in Raigad and expressed deep concern over the tragic accident, he said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena announced that the Shinde family will adopt the children who were orphaned in the Irshalwadi tragedy through Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation. Children, ages 2 to 15, who were in ashram schools or elsewhere for education lost their parents. Their pain and suffering are beyond consolation, there is darkness before their eyes. We must strongly support them in these difficult and trying times, the party said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut reiterated that Shindes’ days as a CM are numbered. I was the first person to say that Ajit Pawar was going to be the chief minister. Fadnavis and Pawar would make Shinde’s game, it’s known, he says. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar, the spokesperson for the NCP group and the chief whip of the council, Amol Mitkari, claimed that Pawar would soon be the chief minister. I am Ajit Anantrao Pawar. Swearing in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra! Very soon Ajitparv tweeted with a video. Earlier this week, the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar troika attended the NDA allies meeting in New Delhi which was attended by top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda.

