UK political parties concerned about green policies after special election verdict

LONDON (AP) Environmentalists on Sunday warned Britain’s main political parties not to water down their promises of climate change After a special election result widely seen as a voter push for a tax on polluting cars.

The ruling Tories suffered two heavy defeats in a trio of by-elections for Commons seats on Thursday. But they managed to win the third contest, for a suburban London neighborhood, by focusing on a divisive green levy imposed by the Labor Party mayor of London.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone, or ULEZ, charges drivers of older petrol and diesel vehicles 12.50 pounds ($16) a day to travel around the city. The accusation was announced by the mayor at the time Boris Johnsona Tory, in 2015 and came into effect for central London in 2019. Mayor Sadiq Khan plans to extend it next month to the city’s less densely populated suburbs, where more people rely on cars to get around.

Voters weary of economic hardship and political turmoil handed Britain’s ruling Conservatives two resounding defeats in three special elections. Thousands of senior doctors in England are staging a 48-hour strike to demand better pay and conditions. Voters head to the polls in three constituencies across England, with the ruling Conservative Party bracing for a beating over a cost of living crisis and a string of morale-sapping political scandals. An independent candidate for a British parliament has turned to artificial intelligence to formulate his campaign promises.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said the mayor should reflect on politics following the loss in the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

I don’t think there is any doubt that ULEZ was the reason we lost the election in Uxbridge, he said.

But naturalist Chris Packham said Labor should not abandon green policies for electoral gain.

Do you want to protect humanity and the rest of life on Earth, or is this just your taking office? They have to stick to their guns here, he told Times Radio.

The mayor argues the policy has already reduced air pollution in central London and will only affect one in 10 cars in areas like Uxbridge.

Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK have fallen by 46% from 1990 levels, mainly due to the almost complete phase-out of coal in electricity generation. The government had pledged to cut emissions by 68% below 1990 levels by 2030, ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the same year and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

But with just seven years until the first goal post, the government’s climate advisers said last month the pace of action was worryingly slow.

Some members of the ruling Conservative Party want to slow down even more. A group of right-wing conservative lawmakers, the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, said the ban date on new gas-powered vehicles should be moved to 2035 or later.

Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said getting rid of unpopular and costly green policies would be a winner for the party, which trails Labor far behind in opinion polls. A national election is expected by the end of 2024.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove told the Sunday Telegraph that a measure requiring landlords to improve the energy efficiency of rental accommodation is asking too much, too quickly and should be delayed for years.

Other senior Tories have urged the government to stick to its guns. Lawmaker Chris Skidmore, the government’s net zero watchdog, said it would be an abdication of responsible government if ministers played politics with environmental policies.

Alok Sharma, a former Conservative government minister who served as the chair of the UN COP26 climate summit in 2021, tweeted: Given the economic, environmental and electoral arguments for climate action, it would be counterproductive for any political party to seek to break the political consensus on this vital agenda.