Politics
UK political parties concerned about green policies after special election verdict
LONDON (AP) Environmentalists on Sunday warned Britain’s main political parties not to water down their promises of climate change After a special election result widely seen as a voter push for a tax on polluting cars.
The ruling Tories suffered two heavy defeats in a trio of by-elections for Commons seats on Thursday. But they managed to win the third contest, for a suburban London neighborhood, by focusing on a divisive green levy imposed by the Labor Party mayor of London.
The Ultra Low Emission Zone, or ULEZ, charges drivers of older petrol and diesel vehicles 12.50 pounds ($16) a day to travel around the city. The accusation was announced by the mayor at the time Boris Johnsona Tory, in 2015 and came into effect for central London in 2019. Mayor Sadiq Khan plans to extend it next month to the city’s less densely populated suburbs, where more people rely on cars to get around.
Thousands of senior doctors in England are staging a 48-hour strike to demand better pay and conditions.
Voters head to the polls in three constituencies across England, with the ruling Conservative Party bracing for a beating over a cost of living crisis and a string of morale-sapping political scandals.
An independent candidate for a British parliament has turned to artificial intelligence to formulate his campaign promises.
Labor leader Keir Starmer said the mayor should reflect on politics following the loss in the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
I don’t think there is any doubt that ULEZ was the reason we lost the election in Uxbridge, he said.
But naturalist Chris Packham said Labor should not abandon green policies for electoral gain.
Do you want to protect humanity and the rest of life on Earth, or is this just your taking office? They have to stick to their guns here, he told Times Radio.
The mayor argues the policy has already reduced air pollution in central London and will only affect one in 10 cars in areas like Uxbridge.
Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK have fallen by 46% from 1990 levels, mainly due to the almost complete phase-out of coal in electricity generation. The government had pledged to cut emissions by 68% below 1990 levels by 2030, ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the same year and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
But with just seven years until the first goal post, the government’s climate advisers said last month the pace of action was worryingly slow.
Some members of the ruling Conservative Party want to slow down even more. A group of right-wing conservative lawmakers, the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, said the ban date on new gas-powered vehicles should be moved to 2035 or later.
Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said getting rid of unpopular and costly green policies would be a winner for the party, which trails Labor far behind in opinion polls. A national election is expected by the end of 2024.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove told the Sunday Telegraph that a measure requiring landlords to improve the energy efficiency of rental accommodation is asking too much, too quickly and should be delayed for years.
Other senior Tories have urged the government to stick to its guns. Lawmaker Chris Skidmore, the government’s net zero watchdog, said it would be an abdication of responsible government if ministers played politics with environmental policies.
Alok Sharma, a former Conservative government minister who served as the chair of the UN COP26 climate summit in 2021, tweeted: Given the economic, environmental and electoral arguments for climate action, it would be counterproductive for any political party to seek to break the political consensus on this vital agenda.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/uk-climate-change-net-zero-targets-26e3f4e563e96260380904172621efe6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK political parties concerned about green policies after special election verdict
- Will Smith and Hollywood stars react to Jamie Foxx’s crying video on Instagram | Hollywood
- Morning Flurries: Kovalenko draws on the horizon
- Readers respond: Why has whistling gone out of fashion? | life and style
- Sununu: Most New Hampshire voters are not with Trump
- Hollywood hits us: Actors denounce ‘existential crisis’ of AI-generated ‘synthetic’ actors
- An earthquake struck Japan with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale. 4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Japan |
- Excited Regent Mian was pulled by Paspampres during Jokowi’s Kunker
- Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 UK Time: F1 schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live on TV today
- Taare Zameen’s Secret Superstar By Bollywood Films With New Age Childhood Stories
- When Jesse Perry’s coach knew he was a top recruit
- A school watch wins the prize