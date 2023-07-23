Federal judge sets trial date for former President Trump’s classified documents case





Judge Aileen M. Cannon denied former President Donald Trump’s request to postpone his trial over confidential documents until after the 2024 election.

Instead, Cannon announced on Friday that the trial date for the charges of unlawful possession of dozens of classified documents will begin on May 20, 2024.

The decision came following what was described as a contentious hearing at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., where prosecutors from the special advocates team and attorneys representing Trump clashed over the trial schedule.

The judge took a middle-of-the-road position, pushing back the start date beyond the Justice Department’s request for a trial in December, but refusing to postpone it until after the 2024 election, as Trump had hoped.

Trump is the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination. Cannon clarified that the trial would not be moved to another location.

Its scheduling order includes a series of hearings throughout this year and into next year, with a particular focus on dealing with the classified documents at the heart of the case.

Trump’s legal obligations to appear in court likely overlap with his campaign schedule, making the case very important.

Trump made his first court appearance on Tuesday, June 13, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The charges against Trump involve the unlawful withholding of national defense information and the concealment of documents, with potential violations of witness tampering laws during the ongoing investigation.

Trump’s top aide Walt Nauta also faces charges related to a conspiracy to obstruct the federal investigation.

Nauta also pleaded not guilty.

The former president also faces more than 30 felony charges related to alleged financial crimes in New York, and Georgia prosecutors have convened a grand jury to determine whether to indict Trump on charges related to obstruction of the 2020 presidential election.

Jack Smith, the special counsel, also assembled a federal grand jury in Washington where Trump acknowledged receipt this week of a target letter implying that he could be indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

