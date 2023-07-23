Netanyahu’s trips to Turkey and Cyprus postponed after pacemaker implantation





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned trips to Turkey and Cyprus were postponed on Sunday after the prime minister underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. The prime minister's planned trip to Cyprus on Tuesday was for a summit with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He was then due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in what would have been the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to Ankara since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in 2008. Last year, President Isaac Herzog met Erdogan in Turkey, and then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid met Erdogan in New York in the fall. According to a statement from Erdogan's office, he and Netanyahu were to discuss the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other current international issues.

Early Sunday morning, Netanyahu underwent successful surgery at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan to be fitted with a pacemaker, a week after being hospitalized with dehydration and having a heart monitoring device implanted. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A German study from 2019 found that it is possible to fly just two days after pacemaker insertion without complications, while the NHS in the UK recommends waiting at least six weeks, or until after the first postoperative follow-up appointment. A pacemaker is a device that stimulates the heart to control or increase the heart rate if it is too slow or irregular. Implantation typically takes several hours and recipients are typically discharged from hospital the same or next day, according to US hospital Mayo Clinic and Britain's National Health Service. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the architect of the judicial overhaul, served as acting prime minister during Netanyahu's operation, which required the prime minister to be sedated.

