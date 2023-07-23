Trump avoids questions about his Christian faith at Iowa Town Hall





Donald Trump gave a rambling answer to a question about his faith in a town hall. He talked about the quality of his life before becoming president and religious names. Despite his vagueness about his faith, he continues to maintain strong support from evangelicals. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump appeared to dodge while answering a question about his faith at a Fox News town hall earlier this week.

A woman from Iowa asked Trump how his faith had grown since he first ran for president and asked who mentored him on his “journey of faith.”

“I saw so much heartbreak and turmoil. I was a developer and did other things, and you know I had a wonderful life, I had a wonderful life before all of this. I didn’t know what a grand jury was. I didn’t know what a subpoena was, what is a subpoena?” Trump replied.

He went on to say that he was “so happy” that he decided to run for president because “I made America grow. We can do it again. Right now, we’re not a big country.”

Trumn added that he got to know evangelicals because of his presidency and prominent evangelists named Franklin Graham and Paula White.

“I know so many people, and they feel so good about themselves and their families, and they’re based on religion,” he said.

“I know so many people who are so amazing, religious people, and not just Christians, not just evangelicals.”

Trump then focused on how Catholics have been turned into “enemies” by the FI, and wondered how Catholics could vote for a particular Democrat or Biden.

Despite his vagueness about his faith, Trump, one of the frontrunners for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has long been embraced by religious figures in the United States.

Trump was confirmed as a Presbyterian as a child, but said while president he identified as a “non-denominational Christian”.

Attendees pray together before President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the King Jesus International Ministry during an “Evangelicals for Trump” rally in Miami, Fla. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The former president has maintained a strong base of support among evangelicals, who credit him with various conservative victories, including the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down federal abortion protections.

Earlier this year, former Vice President Mike Pence ridiculed Trump’s religious devotion during his remarks at the annual Gridiron dinner.

Pence joked that he “once invited President Trump to a Bible study,” calling it “an experiment,” according to The Washington Post. Pence is well known for being a deeply religious evangelical Christian.

“He really liked the bits about smiting and slaying his enemies. Like he said, ‘You know Mike, there’s some really good stuff in there,'” Pence said, giving a verbal impression of the former president.

“Which reminds me. I read that some of these classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible,” Pence said, referring to the ongoing saga of Trump investigations. “Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-dodges-question-faith-town-hall-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos