Modi crackdown leaves Indian think tank struggling
One of India’s most reputable public policy think tanks is struggling to continue its work after authorities stripped it of its tax-exempt status and permission to raise foreign funds amid a growing Modi government crackdown on civil society.
The New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research, which collects data from the field, publishes research and organizes discussions, had its license to raise funds overseas suspended by India’s Home Affairs Ministry in February.
In late June, tax authorities informed the 50-year-old group, which previously raised around 75% of its funds outside India, that it had lost its tax-exempt status, a move it describes as a debilitating blow that strikes at the heart of its ability to operate.
A senior CPR official, whose former funders included the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told the Financial Times that the centres’ staff had fallen from more than 200 last year to less than 60 now because it was no longer able to pay full salaries.
The CPR reiterates that it is in full compliance with the law and has cooperated fully and comprehensively at every stage of the process with all government authorities, the group said in a statement, adding that it would seek all avenues of recourse to withdraw its tax exemption.
We hope for a fair and speedy resolution of the current challenges.
Staff said they did not know why authorities had acted against the think tank. But some have speculated they may have been motivated by the CPR’s independent research, news articles written by staff criticizing government policies and its work with local activists opposed to the controversial coal mine development.
A spokesperson for the Indian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The CPR was one of several organisations, including Oxfam India and the Independent and Public-Minded Media Foundation, a non-governmental organization that funds journalism, that were simultaneously raided by income tax officials in September. Staff members said they were forced to hand over their laptops and phones, which were cloned.
Under the control of Amit Shah, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top aides, India’s interior ministry tightly controls the activities of charity groups and NGOs.
The Modi government and its supporters have hit back in recent months at criticism of its policies in India and abroad, including US financier and philanthropist George Soros, who gave a speech attacking Modi in February.
Modi defended his record of upholding Indian democratic principles last month, saying democracy runs through our veins.
Leo Saldanha, coordinator of the Environment Support Group, a Bangalore-based NGO, said government actions against civil society groups had become much more frequent and much tougher.
What is new is the aggression that is being perpetrated and the whole characterization of anyone who questions it as anti-national, he said.
India’s moves against the CPR are part of decades-long efforts to tighten financial controls on think tanks, universities and other independent institutions that predate Modi, but have intensified since he took office in 2014.
The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, under which the CPR was allowed to raise funds overseas, was introduced in 1976 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a period of extreme government repression.
The FCRA at the time led to severe restrictions on constitutional rights and freedom of the press, said Rahul Rishi of law firm Nishith Desai Associates. Successive governments have continued to weaponize this law, and it is often used more as a political tool.
Leading charities such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace have in recent years reduced their operations in India after facing repeated regulatory issues, including the suspension of their bank accounts.
