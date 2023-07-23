President Joko Widodo observes the management of regional roads in the regency of Sragen





Sragen, Bhirawa.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ganjar Pranowo reviewed the management of the Surakarta – Geyer – Purwodadi section of the road, Kalijambe District, Sragen Regency, on Sunday (23/7/2023). This section is a logistics road with provincial road status which is managed by the PUPR Ministry in accordance with the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of the increase in regional road connectivity. President Jokowi said that the Surakarta-Geyer-Purwodadi toll road falls under the category of heavily damaged roads which should be addressed by the Ministry of PUPR. “Especially for this road, since I was small every day I spend here, it has never been good. But if the construction is like now, it is indeed twice as expensive, but it can be used for more than 10 years. (So) We count on the long term, it is cheaper. In the short term, it is indeed more expensive,” President Jokowi continued. President Jokowi added that the Presidential Decree on Regional Roads is a fiscal instrument from the state budget to improve the condition of regional roads, such as provincial roads and nationwide regency/urban roads. “We want to expedite the treatment of damaged regional roads, both provincial roads and regency/city roads across the country. We have budgeted IDR 7.4 trillion for phase I and about IDR 7.2 trillion for phase II for 2023,” President Jokowi said. Minister Basuki said that the management of regional roads through Presidential Instruction 3/2023 in Central Java Province covers 25 road sections over 157 km worth about IDR 601.7 billion. “Now there is an electronic catalog for the procurement of goods and services, hopefully by Tuesday (7/25/2023), the contract will be signed tomorrow and executed immediately,” Minister Basuki said. Minister Basuki said that for the repair of the 59 km Surakarta-Geyer-Purwodadi road, 8.7 km of damaged roads had already been worked by the PUPR ministry before the regional roads instruction was issued. While the rest will be handled by the regional road instruction.

“We will take care of it and we will divide this segment into 10 spots. Now the progress is 56%,” Minister Basuki said. The management of the Surakarta-Geyer-Purwodadi section has been carried out by the Ministry of PUPR through the Central Java – DI Yogyakarta National Road Implementation Center (BBPJN), the Director General of Highways since December 14, 2022 with a contract value of IDR 97.4 billion with the implementing contractor PT Deltamarga Adyatama. Sragen Regent Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati expressed his gratitude for managing the Solo-Purwodadi road which crosses Sragen Regency. According to Yuni Sukowati, this road repair will increase productivity on logistics lines and access to tourist destinations, especially the Sangiran Archaeological Museum. Also present to accompany, Director General (Dirjen) of Highways Hedy Rahadian, Expert Staff of PUPR Minister for Technology, Industry and Environment Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Director of Roads and Bridges Preservation Region 1, General Directorate of Highways, Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Nyoman Suaryana, Head of Central Java National Road Implementation Center (BBPJN) – DI Yogyakarta Rien Marlia , and Bengawan Solo River Basin Center (BBWS) Chief Mary adi Utama. (ira.hel). Facebook: Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing

Twitter: @kemenpu

Instagram: kemenpupr

Youtube: kemenpu

#PUPRSigapMembangunNegeri

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harianbhirawa.co.id/presiden-joko-widodo-tinjau-penanganan-jalan-daerah-di-kabupaten-sragen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos