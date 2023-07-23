



23.July

Millions of Pakistanis could soon vote to choose their future government, authorities have hinted. The new government will face many challenges as Pakistan’s fragile economy is on borrowed time with an expensive lifeline from international lenders.

How the government takes effect is a challenge in itself, as Pakistan’s record of democratic transitions of power from one elected government to another has been marred by interventions by deep state forces.

Former prime minister and upcoming election candidate Imran Khan, popular among Pakistanis for his anti-establishment ideologies, was arrested in May by parliamentary forces on allegations of money laundering, which he denies. Khan’s supporters responded to his arrest with protests that turned violent.

There are doubts about the government holding elections due to the unpredictable political climate and growing opposition to the military-backed ruling alliance. But if it takes place, the election will be crucial if the country is to rectify its troubled democratic and economic history.

The holding of fair elections is vital to Pakistan’s democratic progress. The country has been under military dictatorships for more than half of its history, and even during democratic times there have been issues of inequality and limited freedom of expression.

The highest turnout in Pakistan’s midterm elections in four decades took place in 2018, when fifty-three percent of eligible voters turned out. Pakistan must reach and exceed this number for truly representative leadership to emerge.

The latest estimates from the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) suggest that the number of registered voters is around 125 million. Some people may experience barriers to voting, such as the urban-rural divide, gender-based inequalities, or complications with the population census.

Deploying technologies such as voter ID verification, accessible voting machines, and automated counting could enhance transparency in elections.

In a democracy, every vote counts, especially in the difficult times that Pakistan is facing.

The IEC, being an independent organization, should have the freedom and power to establish effective voting procedures for all levels of representative government. Nonpartisan entities such as the judiciary and the media can facilitate independent oversight of the IEC.

It is essential to ensure that politicians do not engage in activities that could give them an unfair advantage, such as undermining constituencies. Appropriate checks and balances must be in place to ensure a fair and equitable political system.

Ensuring that elections are fair is an ongoing effort that constantly develops and improves with time and practice. Nevertheless, the fundamental objective is to guarantee everyone the same opportunity to vote.

Photo by Element5 Digital.

Call to action

Piler promotes socio-economic equality in Pakistan

support now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairplanet.org/editors-pick/as-the-election-nears-pakistan-must-ensure-each-vote-counts/

