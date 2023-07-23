Politics
8 Times Rishi Sunak Talked About His Parents’ Work
You may not know it, but Rishi Sunak’s mother ran a pharmacy and his father was a general practitioner.
Of course you know – he talks about it all the time, perhaps as a way to appear accessible to the general public despite having one of the least reliable bank balances.
He spoke about it when he was chancellor during Covid, when he stood for leader of the Conservative Party and on almost every occasion in between.
Fancy a highlight reel? Stick with us for a look at some of the times Sunak has opened up about his family history.
1. On its website
Sunak doesn’t shy away from his family’s professions on his website. Instead, he writes about how his parents inspired him to pursue a career in politics.
“I grew up watching my parents serve our local community with dedication,” the website reads. “My dad was an NHS GP and my mum ran her own local pharmacy. I wanted to make the same positive difference for people as an MP.”
2. When he prepared John Lewis for the post-Covid world
When he was Chancellor, Sunak even managed to bring his parents’ profession into the reopening of the retail sector during Covid, if you can believe it.
3. Running for the Conservative Leader Online
A few years later, Sunak stepped down as Chancellor, helping Boris Johnson resign as Prime Minister and duly ran as Prime Minister himself, against Liz Truss…
On social media, he repeatedly referenced his parents’ background to please voters.
4. During hustings
In addition to posting about his background online, Sunak spoke about it in speeches to conservative members, his words becoming a refrain for weary reporters doomed to cover him.
5. When he visited his mother’s old pharmacy
Then he took it a step further when he traveled to Southampton in August, during the leadership campaign, and visited his mother’s former job.
[The pharmacy] shaped me to be the person I am today, these are my roots and these are the values that I want to bring to government, Sunak said.
6. During her private healthcare line
Then he became PM. If you thought that meant Sunak would stop talking about his parents, you’d be wrong.
Earlier this year, Sunak came under scrutiny over whether or not he was using private healthcare.
He initially refused to confirm or deny his medical arrangements, instead saying BBC healthcare was “a private thing”, adding that he “grew up in an NHS family”, with a GP father and a pharmacist mother.
He later said he was registered with an NHS GP, but said he had used private healthcare in the past.
7. When he went to Boots
It didn’t stop there. Last month the Prime Minister went to Boots, as you do, and while he was there he couldn’t resist the social media opportunity and remind everyone that his, you guessed it, his mum had a pharmacy and his dad worked as a GP.
8. When he visited his mother’s old pharmacy…again
Then in May, Sunak traveled to Southampton again, this time to announce new plans for pharmacists to dispense prescriptions for a range of common ailments.
Besides getting in trouble for taking a helicopter to the destination, despite it being easily accessible by train, Sunak again annoyed everyone about his parents.
He said the daily mail the issue was “personal to me”, adding: “My dad was a GP, my mum was a pharmacist. I grew up working for my mum, I worked in her pharmacy for years. And so I could see how powerful the connection she had with her patients, how much they trusted her, but more generally how much people trusted their local pharmacist.
“So this is really personal to me, and that’s why what we’re announcing today empowers patients to get more services from pharmacists, but it’s also a massive vote of confidence in our community pharmacies.”
If the above is anything to go by, it’s pretty clear that Sunak enjoys talking about his mom and dad’s respective jobs. So much so that Internet users have seized it on social networks. And as usual, they took precisely no prisoners.
Does anyone know what Sunak’s parents do for a living? Anybody?
