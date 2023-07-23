Evander Holyfield saved Donald Trump $2.5 million from his 2021 boxing match





God watches over fools and babies. But, is this grace extended to 58-year-old men? Or can we just admit that Evander Holyfield played himself?

An American pastime: booing politicians at sporting events

In 2021, the boxer infamous as the guy who got his ear bitten off by Mike Tyson was two years away from turning 60 and still fighting for some reason. One of the greatest to ever put on a pair of trunks and gloves was making a fool of himself, and it culminated in a first-round TKO loss to Vitor Belfort and a $2.5 million payday for Donald Trump.

According to a recent report from USA Today Sports, the 2021 bout between Holyfield and the former UFC champ led to Trump’s most lucrative speaking engagement after leaving the Oval Office, as he did in flush during the four-fight main card on Sept. 11, 2021, at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

The man who built a 109-bedroom mansion in Georgia that rapper Rick Ross now owns helped Trump make millions on the same night he purposely embarrassed himself.

The information about Triller Fight Club’s deal with Trump came from a recent revised personal financial disclosure filing that showed most of the money he’s earned since leaving the White House has come from conferences, appearances and overseas business dealings. Like Colin Kaepernick before him and Herschel Walker after him, Holyfield ended up becoming another black athlete Trump would try to use in odd ways to stay relevant, desperate for headlines and popularity.

He’s a great guy, he’s a patriot and he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I tell you, Trump said of Walker in 2021, as he hoped his support for his former USFL pal would help him win the U.S. Senate race in Georgia as Republicans were desperate to defeat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock whose election in 2020 helped turn Georgia blue, leading the Democratic Party to take control of the Senate. It did not work. Walker lost.

Coincidentally, just like with Trump, the trick also worked for Walker. By April of this year, the Walkers campaign had already spent more than $1 million after losing the election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on what looks like bribes and former favors. Walker had over $4.3 million in cash after losing in last December’s second round with Warnock.

There is a lesson to be learned here. Stop donating/spending money on politicians who don’t have your best interests in mind and are just using you for a quick paycheck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadspin.com/evander-holyfield-donald-trump-2021-1850668294 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos