Despite what Republicans say, Trump’s legal cases aren’t a distraction





How does this indictment affect his candidacy? Fox News’ Bill Hemmer asked former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley last week. The candidacy in question was, of course, that of former President Donald Trump. The indictment being discussed was one that Trump, in a Truth Social article last week, said he was waiting any day after receiving a so-called target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith, on charges related to Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. This would be his third criminal charge in about four months. And, Haley told Hemmer, it will continue. I mean, the rest of this primary election will be about Trump, it’s going to be about lawsuits, it’s going to be about legal fees, it’s going to be about judges, and it’s going to continue to be a distraction further and further.

Haley is herself a candidate for the Republican nomination, so perhaps what she means is that Trump’s legal troubles are a distraction from her own campaign, or from the image she wants voters to have of the Republican Party. We can’t keep dealing with this drama, we can’t keep dealing with negativity, she said. (One wonders how she managed to spend nearly two years in the Trump cabinet, as an ambassador to the United Nations.) And yet, in a crowded primary field, Trump polls around fifty percent, while his closest competitor, Ron DeSantis, comes in at around twenty. Haley hovers around 5%, somewhere between Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump, for all his drama, is not a distraction from what the GOP is; in many ways he is the GOP and the various cases against Trump are not a distraction preventing people from evaluating him. Instead, they provide an almost encyclopedic guide to his political and personal character.

Haley is right that the cases, criminal and civil, will keep coming. The District of Columbia is where Smith is pursuing his Jan. 6 case, while in Florida he filed a thirty-eight-count indictment alleging that Trump, with the help of an employee, Waltine Nauta, kept sensitive documents in violation of the Espionage Act. (Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty.) Last Friday, presiding Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial date for May 20, 2024, a day before the Kentucky and Oregon primaries. Trump’s lawyers had wanted to wait until after Election Day; prosecutors had hoped for this December, but admitted the timing would be aggressive, in part because of the question of how classified evidence should be handled. Trump’s attorneys will need to obtain clearances before they can even view any of the discovery material.

Complicating all of this is the fact that in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears set to indict Trump in her own investigation into his efforts to nullify the 2020 vote. She would examine state election laws and racketeering, while Smith, based on what is known from the target letter, appears to be pursuing charges of fraud, obstruction of official process, and violation of a civil rights law. Willis scored a victory last week when the Georgia Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to block her job because, in fact, he didn’t think she was fair to him.

Judging by the witnesses who were called, the Smiths and Williss investigations of January 6 are about the bogus voter scheme. It was, allegedly, a plan by Team Trump to introduce alternate voter rolls, when Congress convened on Jan. 6, for a number of states that President Joe Biden won; Vice President Pence would then refuse to count the real votes or, at least, adjourn the session, claiming that the states were in dispute. Pence did not agree to the scheme, but Trump supporters in several states went so far as to sign certificates misidentifying themselves as the duly elected voters. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel indicted sixteen of these individuals last week for forgery. (Trump himself is not a defendant.) A parallel investigation is underway in Arizona.

In New York, Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records, related to his alleged payment of secret money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (Trump pleaded not guilty.) The trial is scheduled for March 25 between the Louisiana and Wisconsin primaries. New York is also the scene of a number of civil cases involving Trump, including a fraud suit brought by Attorney General Letitia James, which is expected to go to trial in October; and a second defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll (in the first case, Trump was also found liable for sexual abuse), with a trial date of January 15.

The calendar is filling up. Perhaps the Jan. 6 trials in Georgia or Washington could be squeezed between the trial in Florida and the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. The one date that cannot be erased from the Trump calendar is Election Day, at least not without the help of Republican primary voters. A felony conviction does not prevent anyone from running for or winning the presidency.

Putting a top presidential candidate on trial, or on trial, before an election is risky business. That’s not to say it shouldn’t be done; accountability matters. But it must be done well and in the most transparent way possible. Get it wrong and the public might become increasingly convinced that the judicial and electoral systems have been irreparably compromised; millions of Trump supporters already think it is. Republicans played on this mistrust to defend the former president. (Last week Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, suggested that Trump’s target letter was distracting a House hearing from Hunter Biden.)

Voters will have enough to do to keep the individual cases straight. We might need a good mnemonic to keep track of them all, or at least a map with lots of pushpins. A summary of the latest wave of legal news is like reciting a daily nursery rhyme: Target letter Sunday; Georgia Supreme Court Monday; Hearing in Florida on Tuesday; Hush-money in power on Wednesday. Soon it may seem like every week has a frenetic agenda: Friday, say, a debate; Monday, a subpoena; Tuesday, a vote or a verdict.

