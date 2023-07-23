Imran Khan was granted a one-day waiver to appear





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has been granted a one-day exemption to appear in the Toshakhana case by an Islamabad District and Sessions Court, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar heard the case while Attorney Gohar Ali acted as Imran’s attorney and Attorney Amjad Pervaiz represented the ECP.

Imran’s lawyer submitted a plea during the hearing requesting a waiver for his client to attend the hearing and its postponement until Monday, July 24, according to ARY News. ARY News brings updates on news and happenings from Pakistan and around the world. ECP’s lawyer objected, saying the exemption request had provided “no compelling justification”.

When one of Imran’s lawyers protested the daily sittings of the case, the judge expressed his anger at the PTI leader’s frequent absences. Lawyer Pervaiz, a lawyer for ECP, asked the court to give instructions to ensure Imran’s presence in court. The judge asked the chief prosecutor of the PTI: “Will the suspect appear in court on Monday?”

In response, attorney Ali said Imran will appear in the Supreme Court lawyer’s murder case on Monday. The former prime minister could then appear before this court after appearing before the Supreme Court, replied ADSJ Dilawal.

Imran’s request was later accepted by the court, which demanded that the presence of the PTI leader on Monday July 24 be guaranteed. Toshakhana reference Lawmakers from the ruling coalition filed the reference, which claims that Imran did not disclose information about gifts he received from the Toshaskhana (during his tenure as prime minister) last year.

After the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI leader for making “false statements and incorrect statements” last month, the Toshakhana issue has become a major source of contention in national politics.

According to provisions 167 and 173 of the constitution, the former prime minister was deemed to have engaged in corrupt practices, according to the ruling. Criminal proceedings will be brought against him for making a false statement, according to ARY News.

His disqualification under Article 63.1(P) was for his current membership of parliament, the ECP said in its detailed 36-page dismissal judgment. The amount in his bank account was about half the value of the state donations. The head of the PTI was required to declare the money and bank details in his declarations, but he did not declare it, according to the decision of the ECP.

Imran Khan was declared disqualified and ousted from his seat in the National Assembly, the ECP said, adding: He was disqualified under Article 63, 1 (P), for submitting a false statement and statement.

After that, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an investigation against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on March 9, ARY News reported.

