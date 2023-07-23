Trump has just qualified for the first debate. But will he show up?





Ronald Reagan didn’t, and many others didn’t. When you have a big lead, you don’t, the former president said during an interview on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures last weekend.

It’s a melodrama that could go on for weeks: Candidates have up to 48 hours before the August 23 debate to indicate whether they will participate.

Trump’s potential lack of participation could completely redefine the first debate. If Trump shows up, it’s the first real opportunity for his rivals to draw a contrast between themselves and the frontrunner.

Sunday brought more clarity on who might be on stage. A new Iowa poll from Fox Business Network has qualified five other candidates besides the former president to meet the Republican National Committees threshold for the ballot, according to POLITICO tracking, and each said they have already met the donor threshold.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has said he will run whether Trump does or not. Haley, the former UN ambassador, as well as Scott, a junior senator from South Carolina, and Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, have all indicated they will also be present.

Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, said he looked forward to the debate but said he would not support Trump if he was the nominee, contradicting another RNC requirement that candidates sign a loyalty pledge to the prospective nominee as a condition of participating in the debate.

I’m going to take that commitment as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016, Christie said in an interview with CNN last month.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also reached the threshold of the polls. But unlike the other six candidates, it’s unclear whether he will meet the individual donor threshold of 40,000 unique donors, with 200 donors in 20 different states or territories than the others have.

We will qualify. Getting 40,000 donors in just a few weeks is a challenge, Pence said on Fox and Friends last week. Didn’t offer gift cards, didn’t offer bribes or tickets to football games, just travelled.

In addition to donors, candidates must achieve one percent in three national polls that meet the methodological requirements of the RNCs, or one percent in two national polls and one percent in two polls conducted separately from the first four states.

Outside of Pence, few other candidates, at least right now, seem set to make the scene. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is just one national poll away from hitting the voting threshold, after coming in at 1% in the Fox Business Iowa poll and a second survey from the same outlet in South Carolina, also released Sunday. But he still needs to amass 40,000 donors and was well below that number at last count.

Some long-time candidates have deployed wacky schemes to try to hit the donor threshold. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, for example, promised people who would give him $20 gift cards in return, and he said earlier this week that he had achieved his goal.

Burgum, which has aired millions of dollars in TV advertising in Iowa and New Hampshire, is still seeking two national polls showing him at least 1%, after hitting that threshold in Iowa and an earlier survey released by the University of New Hampshire in the Granite State.

The RNC also requires candidates who wish to participate in the debate to sign a host of pledges, including not to participate in debates not sanctioned by the RNC, a data-sharing agreement with the party committee, and the aforementioned loyalty pledge.

Eric Bazail-Eimil contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/23/trump-qualified-debate-gop-2024-00107730 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos