Imran Khan responsible for party disintegration: senior party official





Exclusive Interview with Syed Numan Shah, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Co-Secretary

Exclusive

Waheed Hussain

May 9 was a shocking nightmare for any citizen who loves the country and its armed forces. The violent protests had a method in madness. The madness displayed by some of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, workers and supporters had an overall strategy, but again the majority of Imran Khan’s leaders and supporters did not agree with the PTI leader’s so-called anti-army narrative.

Syed Numan Shah, co-central secretary of the PTI, is one such outspoken leader of the PTI, who always stands with the party, however, vocally disapproves of IK’s decisions, political narrative and fascist approach, which led to attacking military installations, desecration of Martyrs’ Monuments (Shuhadas) and provoking the masses to violence on May 9th Black Day.

During a detailed interaction with one of the party’s oldest members, Numan Shah, expressed deep sadness and anger over the violent events of May 9, which damaged the country’s image – virtually devastated and disintegrated the party itself.

Weakening the Pakistani military meant putting the country’s internal and external security at the highest risk. The work which could not be executed or done by our worst enemies, was orchestrated and initiated by a political party leader, who claimed to protect the state, its institutions and the masses from all kinds of conspiracies and dangers, Numan Shah lamented. On May 9, I advised senior party officials, including Amir Kiani, Imran Ismahail and Saifullah Niazi, to hold an emergency press conference and strongly condemn the violence committed that day. They accepted the condition of obtaining permission from the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi. When the president was approached, he agreed to the idea. However, when the President and Saifullah Niazi along with other party members met the PTI Chairman at Police Lines Islamabad, the idea of ​​holding the press conference to condemn the attacks on the military installations was dropped. At that time, Imran Khan was unwilling to condemn violence against armed forces installations. Khan’s actual sentencing came days after the bloody act, he said.

He said misinformation spread among the public, especially among PTI supporters and workers, that anyone associated with the party had been arrested and persecuted, which was a kind of Nazi propaganda. Numan Shah confidently stressed that he was sitting at his residence comfortably carrying out his daily family and work activities without any fear or interference from any government agency, the reason being that he was not involved in any protests or violent incidents, including the one operated on May 9.

He stressed that all those PTI leaders and workers, who were in hiding or had fled the country, should return without fear. The law of the land offers protections to its citizens, apart from my example, look at Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Omer, Asad Qaisar and dozens of other PTI leaders and workers, who did not quit the party, but were out of jail and in law enforcement custody, in court bail proceedings.

This indicates that the PTI President’s assertion that the party was targeted by a plan was a misleading statement concocted, just to gain political advantage and try to divert the attention of the masses and the underworld from the May 9 crime. Imran should stop this propaganda, he suggested.

On those who left the party before or after the violent incidents of May 9, Numan Shah bitterly castigated the PTI President’s ill-conceived policies, saying that after taking power in 2018, Imran Khan was surrounded by the inexperienced jokers, who did not know the ABCs of politics. They ignored the ground realities of the country’s political and economic challenges. They wanted to rule the country through social media campaigns, deceiving the masses, the process failed the PTI government and created disappointment among the masses.

When someone within the party attempted to point out weaknesses in so-called policies and decision-making processes, he or she was not only ignored by the IK, in fact, entry into the Bani Gala and the Prime Minister’s office was barred.

They were ignored and had no access to the Prime Minister at the time. So eventually people got disappointed with Khans attitude and started leaving him and the party. Those who left the party after the May 9 violence were the group of politicians, who were against any such action that could endanger the security of the country and its institutions. Many PTI leaders knew that Khan had a bad temper and could go to any lengths to regain power.

So they finally decided to quit the party and find another political platform to serve the masses. he told. He said those who left the PTI because of May 9 had been with Imran for more than three decades. Khan’s one-sided decision-making, like a dictator, was a pain in the neck of many party leaders. He had an anti-democratic attitude. He picked up Osman Buzzdar, who failed to perform, instead reported numerous stories of corruption and mismanagement in Punjab. Likewise, he chose Khalid Khursheed as Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, whose diploma was declared fake. These two candidates have distorted the image of the party, which once spoke of transparency, fairness and merit, Numan Shah explained.

He said cases like Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana were like a scar on the face of the PTI chairman. Where was the concept of high morality? For 27 years, Khan attacked former prime ministers and heads of state for abusing their powers for personal gain. In Al-Qadir Trust, he should not have included himself and the names of Bushra BB as trustees.

He should not have benefited from the £190 million, the money, which was supposed to be deposited in the Treasury. As it is an open secret that the copy of the agreements was not disclosed to the cabinet members, which created doubts about the whole agreement.

Gifts are attractive and valuable, but before coming to power, Khan was against such objects, which were presented to heads of government or state, as they belonged to the country, its people and not to individuals. In both cases, Khan had damaged his image as Mr. Clean. These cases would haunt the PTI President and also bring legal problems to his political career, he continued.

Overseas Pakistanis were the nation’s asset and strength. They are the real ambassadors of Pakistan in different countries. Apart from representing our culture in foreign countries, they have contributed to the national economy by sending huge sums in the form of remittances.

However, most of our brothers and sisters living abroad were unaware of the facts related to PTI’s leadership, decision-making and working style. Imran Khan’s account is false. He does not follow what he says in his speeches. There was a huge gap between the words he spoke and the actions he took as prime minister and as a party leader. They should judge him through his decisions and actions, instead of listening to the moving speeches he gives through the media, especially social media, he advised.

Shah worried about the future of PTI in the days and months to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://islamabadpost.com.pk/imran-khan-responsible-for-partys-disintegration-senior-party-official/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos