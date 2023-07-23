Starmer says Labor did something very wrong after their bruising defeat in Boris’ former seat

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Keir Starmer lit his fire on parts of his own party on Saturday as he sought to keep Labor on course for No 10.

Addressing the forum which will help set the agenda for his party’s manifesto, the Labor leader warned against giving the Tories ammunition in the upcoming election.

He presented Friday’s bruising by-election defeat in Boris Johnson’s former seat as a cautionary tale, warning the party to confront and learn from defeat. We are doing something very wrong when a Labor Party policy was on every Tory leaflet, he said.

Addressing Labour’s National Policy Forum in Nottingham, which brings together members and affiliate groups to discuss the forthcoming manifesto, Sir Keir said: We have to seriously ask ourselves if our priorities are the priorities of working people or are they just baggage that shows them we don’t see the country through their eyes?

Sources said Starmer cautioned in his speech that the forum should reflect the needs of the public.

The Tories held Uxbridge in west London focusing on Labor mayor Sadiq Khan’s much-hated plans to charge motorists for dirtier cars. A source close to Sadiq Khan said he was listening and always looking for ways to address concerns.

But Starmer warned his party that the result shows political issues when it comes to the election.

Later in Bedfordshire, where a by-election is due soon in the seat of Nadine Dorriess, Starmer said the party would not change its controversial plans to keep the two-child benefit cap, which sparked a mutiny among Labor MPs last week.

(PENNSYLVANIA)

Starmer told broadcasters: I’ve been absolutely clear that we won’t have any unfunded spending commitments, so we’re proceeding on that basis. And that’s why we’re not going to change our policy on the two-child benefit cap. But we have to recognize that this is because of the damage the Conservatives have done to our economy.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is facing calls from within his own party not to escalate the culture wars that are dividing the electorate as he considers policies on small boats and crime in a bid to stave off electoral annihilation.

Government sources have made it clear the Prime Minister intends to have more juicy political arguments in areas such as immigration, where the Tories believe Labor is weak, in the coming months.

But they have indicated he would be reluctant to fight on trans rights, a move that risks disappointing his party’s right wing.

Senior Tories have warned Sunak that he is doomed to lose power if he does not change course before the election.

A senior conservative said The Independent that he feared an escalation of dog-whistling on culture war issues from his own party in the run-up to the election.

Starmer blamed Khan and his hated Ultra-Low Emission Zone expansion (Ulez) for their shock defeat.

Danny Beales, Labor’s defeated Uxbridge by-election candidate, launched a virulent attack on the emissions system at the forum, saying politics had cut our knees and handed the seat to the Conservatives.

He also said: Ulez is bad politics. It needs to be redesigned.

Keir Starmer leaflet on a visit to Shefford (PENNSYLVANIA)

On Friday, Starmer said it was clear Ulez was the reason the Tories won and urged Khan to “reflect” on the expansion. “We know that [was the reason for defeat]. We heard it on the doors. And we all have to think about it, including the mayor,” he said. Labor MPs on the outskirts of London are now planning to send a delegation to Khan to urge him to suspend the scheme, according to reports.

Labor MPs said The Independent that Khan and the party should now give up politics.

Siobhan McDonagh, MP for Mitcham and Morden’s London Outer Seat, urged Khan to “pause” the expansion and find a way to ensure “those with the broadest shoulders” bear the brunt of any change.

“I think Sadiq should suspend the start date and come back to it,” she said, adding that the £12.50 charge that was to be imposed on drivers from outside London from August was essentially a “regressive tax”.

Ms McDonagh said: “It’s a laudable goal to improve air quality, but the question is whether it’s the right way to do it.”

Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (PENNSYLVANIA)

But Sadiq Khan has defended his controversial Ulez expansion, sticking to his guns during the planned August deployment, which aims to cut emissions and improve air pollution, on Friday.

‘Of course I am disappointed that this seat, which has never been Labor in my lifetime, was not Labor last night,’ he said.

He added: “The decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone was a difficult one, but it’s the right one. We want to clean the air in London. I think it’s a human right, not a privilege. No one can stand dirty water. Why dirty air? I hope Ulez will be expanded by the end of August.

Despite Labor’s hopes of overturning a majority of 7,000 and helping deliver a humiliating triple by-election defeat for Sunak, Tory candidate for Uxbridge Steve Tuckwell managed to retain 495 votes.

Labor candidate Beales had expressed reservations about Ulez’s policies midway through the campaign, arguing that August was not the right time to raise the daily charge on cars that fail to meet emissions standards.

But Mr Tuckwell, who opposed the policy, effectively thanked Khan for giving him the win. “It was his damaging and costly Ulez policy that made them lose this election,” he said.