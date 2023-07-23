CM Eknath Shinde meets PM, briefs him on Raigad landslide and other state issues





Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his MP son Shrikant and other family members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the nation’s capital on Saturday and discussed several state-related issues. Calling it a courtesy visit, Shinde said he briefed the prime minister on several ongoing development projects in Maharashtra and the situation after heavy rains in the state. Maharashtra CM had come with his wife, father, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. The meeting comes amid reported unease in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP in the state after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction joined the ruling alliance. Since the Ajit faction joined the government, there have been talks in Maharashtra’s political circle that the leader of the NCP had been promised the post of CM and that Shinde’s position was in jeopardy, which the Shinde Sena dismissed as speculation. Interacting with the media after meeting Modi, Shinde said he briefed the prime minister on several issues related to the state, the heavy downpours, the landslide in Raigad district (which left at least 26 people dead and 80 people missing) and the Dharavi redevelopment project, among others. It was a courtesy meeting, he said afterwards. I briefed Modi-ji on ongoing development and redevelopment projects in the state, and also briefed him on the rain-related incidents, including the landslide incident in Irshalwadi. He said the prime minister had also been made aware of the problems faced by farmers in the state. Later that day, Shinde, along with members of his family, paid a courtesy call on Interior Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the situation in the state. This is Shinde’s second visit to Delhi. On July 18, he traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the NDA voters’ meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister. Shinde said it was an honor for him to have had the opportunity to propose the resolution that was passed by the NDA at this meeting. When meeting Shah, Shrikant Shinde, a Lok Sabha MP and the Chief Minister’s son, said: Amit-bhai took time out of his busy schedule to interact with us…. He received a replica of the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A positive discussion took place between the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister during which several Maharashtra issues were discussed. Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Aaditya Thackeray criticized Shinde over his visits to Delhi “again and again”. He said, “What is the reason behind this (these visits)? Will there be a change in the direction of the current state dispensation? He visits Delhi every week and there is no one to take care of people in the state.

